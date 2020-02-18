COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Former Westfield athletes Brakebush, Jenkins earn WCC honors
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: Former Westfield athletes Brakebush, Jenkins earn WCC honors

UW-Fond du Lac sophomore guard Nick Brakebush, a former Westfield High School athlete, was named to the All-Wisconsin Collegiate Conference East first team the conference announced on Tuesday.

Brakebush averaged 25.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game this season for the Falcons. His season included a 40-point effort in a 113-110 overtime victory over the UW-Washington Wildcats. Brakebush recorded a triple-double in a 102-100 win over UW-Waukesha on Jan. 25, finishing with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.

UW-Fond du Lac finished the season with a 5-16 overall record and was 3-13 in the WCC East Division.

Also recognized by the conference on Tuesday was UW-Baraboo sophomore Jordan Jenkins, a former Westfield High School athlete, who was named to the WCC West second team.

Jenkins averaged 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game for the Fighting Spirts, who were 8-7 overall and 7-6 in the WCC West.

