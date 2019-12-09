The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo/Sauk County men’s basketball team hasn't been slowed yet this season.
The Fighting Spirits improved to 4-0 with Saturday's 83-78 home win over UW-Fox Valley in a Wisconsin Collegiate Conference game.
The Spirits will go on the road for Wednesday's WCC West game at UW-Marshfield/Wood County. UW-BSC is 1-0 on the road this season, claiming an 85-76 win at UW-Stevens Point/Wausau on Dec. 2.
The Fighting Spirits won all three matchups against Marshfield last season, claiming a 60-54 home win, a 76-68 road win and an 89-71 win in the second round of the WCC tournament.
