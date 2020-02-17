COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: UW-Baraboo/Sauk County knocked out by UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities
0 comments
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: UW-Baraboo/Sauk County knocked out by UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jordan Jenkins

UW-Baraboo/Sauk County's Jordan Jenkins puts up a shot during a 2018 game against UW-Marathon.

 CHRIS FLORES/News Republic

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo/Sauk County men’s basketball team's postseason run ended Saturday.

The Fighting Spirits couldn't hold on to a 41-31 halftime lead at UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities, suffering an 80-70 loss in the second round of the Wisconsin Collegiate Conference playoffs.

Fox Cities (13-7) evened the season series, avenging an 83-78 loss at Baraboo on Dec. 7. The Cyclones care carrying a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's semifinal game against UW-Stevens Point Mauston.

The Fighting Spirits ended the season with an 8-7 record, starting 6-0 before losing seven of their last 10 games.

They ended a five-game losing streak with a 73-64 home playoff win over UW-Platteville Richland on Feb. 12. Jordan Jenkins made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points in the win. Christian Webb and Joey Davidson added 15 and 14 points, respectively.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News