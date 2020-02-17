COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: UW-Baraboo/Sauk County knocked out by UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo/Sauk County men’s basketball team's postseason run ended Saturday.
The Fighting Spirits couldn't hold on to a 41-31 halftime lead at UW-Oshkosh Fox Cities, suffering an 80-70 loss in the second round of the Wisconsin Collegiate Conference playoffs.
Fox Cities (13-7) evened the season series, avenging an 83-78 loss at Baraboo on Dec. 7. The Cyclones care carrying a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's semifinal game against UW-Stevens Point Mauston.
The Fighting Spirits ended the season with an 8-7 record, starting 6-0 before losing seven of their last 10 games.
They ended a five-game losing streak with a 73-64 home playoff win over UW-Platteville Richland on Feb. 12. Jordan Jenkins made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points in the win. Christian Webb and Joey Davidson added 15 and 14 points, respectively.