COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL: UW-Baraboo/Sauk County ties for second in WCC West

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL| WAUSAU 84, BARABOO/SAUK CO. 73

Christian Webb

Christian Webb

 CHRIS FLORES/News Republic

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo/Sauk County men’s basketball team settled for second place in the Wisconsin Collegiate Conference West.

The Fighting Spirits played for a share of the title on Saturday, suffering an 84-73 home loss to UW-Stevens Point Wausau.

Wausau finished 9-4 atop the WCC West, while Baraboo/Sauk County dropped to 7-6 in conference play to tie UW-Stevens Point Marshfield for second place. The Fighting Spirits took third in the WCC West last season and hadn’t finished in the top two in the conference standings in at least seven years.

Baraboo/Sauk County and Wausau split the season series, with the Fighting Spirits claiming an 85-76 win at Wausau on Dec. 2.

The Fighting Spirits started the year 6-0 before losing six of their last seven regular-season games. They gave up 84.9 points per game during the stretch, well above the 71.3 points per game they allowed from Nov. 13 through Jan. 4.

UW-Green Bay Sheboygan won the WCC East with a 15-1 record.

