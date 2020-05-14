MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Waupun's Marcus Domask has a fun first season at Southern Illinois

Marcus Domask is used to bursting onto the scene, making his presence known.
Ask anyone who saw him play as a freshman for the Waupun prep boys basketball team during the 2015-16 season when he averaged 16.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists, and led a Warriors squad packed full of seniors to a Division 3 state championship.
Over the next three years he earned first-team All-East Central Conference honors and was the conference player of the year in his junior and seniors seasons. He also led Waupun to a state runner-up finish and won Mr. Basketball for the state of Wisconsin as a senior in 2019.
So, it didn’t surprise anyone from Domask’s hometown to see the 6-foot-6 forward lead Southern Illinois University to a 16-16 overall record and 10-8 in the Missouri Valley Conference as a freshman, while also being named the conference’s Freshman of the Year as well as Newcomer of the Year, becoming just the eighth player in the Missouri Valley Conference history to sweep both awards.
“I guess so,” Domask said about having a knack for making a name for himself. “I’ve got to give a lot of credit to my teammates and coaches for trusting me, but, yeah, when you’re in the right system, with the right guys, anything can happen.”
Domask originally committed to play for Northern Kentucky, but reopened his recruitment in April of 2019 when then-coach John Brannen left to coach at Cincinnati. He then fell into first-year coach Bryan Mullins’ lap when he committed to play for the Salukis in Carbondale, Illinois.
By last June, Domask was acquainted with his new teammates and was working out with them, preparing for his freshman season.
“I was able to watch Marcus over the last couple of years being an assistant at Loyola Chicago,” Mullins said. “I knew who he was as a player, and I loved him. When it did happen and he became available, it was something we were all in on as a staff right away. He fit exactly what we want this program to be about in terms of his character, his competitiveness, his commitment. It was a no-brainer for us.”
Mullins said his expectations for Domask were to “contribute and to play a big role for us right away” because his 6-6, 215-pound body frame allowed for the punishment he would take on as a freshman in the Missouri Valley Conference.
And he did.
Southern Illinois was predicted to finish near the bottom of the conference before the season, but with three games left, the Salukis were battling for a conference championship because of Domask’s play.
Domask was one of four freshmen nationally to average at least 13.5 points, five rebounds and 2.5 assists. He scored in double figures 22 times, had two double-doubles and scored 20 or more points five times. For his efforts, he was selected to the second team All-MVC as well as the MVC All-Newcomer Team and MVC-All-Freshman Team. He also earned MVC Newcomer of the Week three times during the season, which was the most ever by an Southern Illinois freshman.
“It’s a historic freshman season,” Mullins said. “It’s one of the best ever at SIU and one of the best ones in the Valley. It’s a credit to him and to his coaches before us, to his family.
“I think a lot of times, in terms of freshmen in college, especially in our league, (body size) holds them back. It’s not so much their skillset, it’s more the physicality of college basketball. I thought he would be able to play right away because of his body. I thought his skillset — because he can pass, shoot and dribble — can affect the game in multiple ways. I thought he’d be able to make an impact for our team. I had no idea what he’d be able to do statistically, though.”
It didn’t take long for Domask to show his coaches and his teammates he was ready to play. When the Salukis played the University of Texas at San Antonio in the third game of the season on Nov. 8, Domask made 6 of 9 field goals, was 3 of 5 from beyond the arc and made 9 of 10 free throws to lead his team with 24 points in a 72-60 victory.
Domask’s early-season performance gave Mullins even more confidence in the freshman. And as the season went on, Domask’s work ethic and performances helped him earn the trust of his teammates.
“He’s got a great sense of maturity to him,” Mullins said. “His work ethic is not a typical freshman’s work ethic. I think just the consistency of how he approaches every day really stands out.”
And then the Missouri State game happened.
On Feb. 8, with the game tied at 66 and 1.6 seconds left, Domask caught a full-court hail marry pass, pivoted to his right, took a dribble, went up between two defenders and put up a contested 18-foot shot. Domask took a step back as he watched the ball swish through the hoop, making the first ever game-winning, buzzer-beating shot in his life, before turning around and seeing a packed Banterra Center explode with excitement.
“That was an image that will forever be in my brain,” Domask said. “To turn around and see the arena, it was almost sold out that game, so to turn around and see the 7,000 fans on their feet screaming was something I’ll never forget. Honestly, I was getting grabbed from everywhere. I was really just thinking, ‘Don’t fall over because I don’t want to get trampled over.’
“That’s a moment that I will forever remember. It’s a moment a lot of fans that was at that game will remember, because buzzer beaters don’t happen often. It’s just really cool to be a part of that and have our team get the win off of that was special.”
It was the community support that made Domask’s freshman season extra special.
“One of the biggest pieces as to why I had so much fun was with the basketball aspect, the community support at Southern Illinois was unlike anything I’ve ever received before, just because of the biggest stage compared to high school,” Domask said. “I met a lot of good people and I met a lot of good friends. I just had a great time. I loved it there.”
