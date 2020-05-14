MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Waupun's Marcus Domask has a fun first season at Southern Illinois

By last June, Domask was acquainted with his new teammates and was working out with them, preparing for his freshman season.

“I was able to watch Marcus over the last couple of years being an assistant at Loyola Chicago,” Mullins said. “I knew who he was as a player, and I loved him. When it did happen and he became available, it was something we were all in on as a staff right away. He fit exactly what we want this program to be about in terms of his character, his competitiveness, his commitment. It was a no-brainer for us.”

Mullins said his expectations for Domask were to “contribute and to play a big role for us right away” because his 6-6, 215-pound body frame allowed for the punishment he would take on as a freshman in the Missouri Valley Conference.

And he did.

Southern Illinois was predicted to finish near the bottom of the conference before the season, but with three games left, the Salukis were battling for a conference championship because of Domask’s play.