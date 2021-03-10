COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie alum Greenheck named to All-WIAC team

Taylor Greenheck earned All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors for the second straight season.

The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point guard, a 2017 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School, received honorable mention laurels and made the all-defensive team after a COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season that saw the Pointers finish with a 3-6 record.

Greenheck started all nine games and was Stevens Point’s second-leading scorer with 11.6 points per game. The 5-foot-8 senior added 5.3 rebounds and a team-high 2.1 assists per game. She was also fifth in the conference with 5.2 defensive rebounds per game, while leading the Pointers in made free throws (33) and 3-pointers (nine).

It’s the second career all-conference honor for Greenheck, who was a first-team pick after averaging 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game as a junior.

Greenheck was joined on the All-WIAC team by Stevens Point senior Bailee Collins, a Milton alum who made the first team after averaging a team-best 13.8 points per game.

Stevens Point’s season ended with a 59-53 loss to UW-La Crosse in the quarterfinals of the WIAC Tournament.