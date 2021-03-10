COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie alum Greenheck named to All-WIAC team

Taylor Greenheck earned All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honors for the second straight season.
The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point guard, a 2017 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School, received honorable mention laurels and made the all-defensive team after a COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 season that saw the Pointers finish with a 3-6 record.
Greenheck started all nine games and was Stevens Point’s second-leading scorer with 11.6 points per game. The 5-foot-8 senior added 5.3 rebounds and a team-high 2.1 assists per game. She was also fifth in the conference with 5.2 defensive rebounds per game, while leading the Pointers in made free throws (33) and 3-pointers (nine).
It’s the second career all-conference honor for Greenheck, who was a first-team pick after averaging 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game as a junior.
Greenheck was joined on the All-WIAC team by Stevens Point senior Bailee Collins, a Milton alum who made the first team after averaging a team-best 13.8 points per game.
Stevens Point’s season ended with a 59-53 loss to UW-La Crosse in the quarterfinals of the WIAC Tournament.
Oshkosh senior guard Leah Porath was named the conference’s player of the year after averaging 18.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steal per game.
ALL-WISCONSIN INTERCOLLEGIATE
ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
First team
Bailee Collins, sr., Stevens Point; Maizie Deihl, sr., Eau Claire; Maiah Domask, sr., Platteville; Katie Essen, sr., Eau Claire; Emma Gamoke, jr., La Crosse; Aleah Grundahl, so., Whitewater; Leah Porath, sr., Oshkosh; Jessie Ruden, so., Eau Claire; Julia Silloway, sr., Oshkosh; Johanna Taylor, sr., Whitewater.
Honorable Mention
Nikki Arneson, sr., Oshkosh; Ellie Clayton, jr., Eau Claire; Taylor Greenheck, sr., Stevens Point; Tess Johnson, fr., Stout; Abby Kaiser, jr., Oshkosh; Ava Kramer, sr., La Crosse; Anna Mutch, fr., Stout; Macy Nilsen, so., River Falls; Karsyn Rueth, sr., Oshkosh; Caitlyn Tipton, sr., Platteville; Jenna Zeman, jr., River Falls.
All-Defensive Team
Katie Essen, sr., Eau Claire; Taylor Greenheck, sr., Stevens Point; Abby Kaiser, jr., Oshkosh; Julia Silloway, sr., Oshkosh; Johanna Taylor, sr., Whitewater.
Player of the Year: Leah Porath, Oshkosh
Co-Newcomers of the Year: Kennedy Osterman, Oshkosh; Anna Mutch, Stout
Coach of the Year: Tonja Englund, Eau Claire
Judy Kruckman Scholar-Athlete: Maiah Domask, Platteville
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz or contact him at 608-963-0344.