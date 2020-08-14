COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Waupun alum Maiah Domask has high expectations going into senior season at Platteville

“I think personally, if I mess up, I can get really hard on myself, and then if they’re trying to teach me, I think I’m taking it a lot better than I used to, versus I probably used to talk back, especially when my dad was the coach (when I was younger),” Maiah said. “I know I would, because that was a thing between me and my dad as the coach. Where do you draw that line? But accepting feedback and criticism and just taking it from them, even if I think they’re wrong, I at least take it.”

McNiff said she’s noticed that Domask was her own worst critic at times last year, and hopes going into her senior season they can take some of that pressure off. But having the knowledge of the game from the coach’s point of view helps when trying to coach her during practice, according to McNiff.

“It’s a great thing because you learn to see the game from a different side or through a different set of eyes,” McNiff said. “You start to understand the Xs and Os stuff. If we’re doing something in practice, I think Maiah had a little bit better understanding of why we were doing some of those things because she’s been on the coaching side of it.

“That’s such a great way to give back and to stay involved with the game.”