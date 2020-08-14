COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Waupun alum Maiah Domask has high expectations going into senior season at Platteville

WAUPUN ― Since becoming a full-time starter for the UW-Platteville women’s basketball program, former Waupun high school standout Maiah Domask has become a force to be reckoned with for the Pioneers.
After Domask averaged 11.9 points and 8.3 rebounds a game her first three seasons, second year coach Kelly McNiff has some lofty expectations for the 5-foot-11 senior, who has been an All-WIAC first team selection each of the past two seasons.
“I think Maiah’s one of the top three players of the conference that are returning,” said McNiff, who helped Domask average a career high 15.5 points and snag 9.1 rebounds a game last season. “I think she has a great chance to not only get first-team all-conference, but I think she could be right up there for player of the year. I think she could average a double-double.
“She just missed that this past season. She’s a statistical beast and she does a great job. I think some minor improvements in a couple of areas is going to make her that much tougher (to guard).”
Domask recorded five straight double-doubles during one stretch last January and finished the season with 11 double-doubles overall. One of those double-doubles came on Jan. 15, when Domask recorded a career-high 26 points and had 11 rebounds in a 65-62 overtime victory over UW-Stevens Point.
Before coming to UW-Platteville, McNiff spent six years as the lead assistant coach for the UW-Oshkosh women’s basketball team, where she saw just how good Domask was. Even though UW-Oshkosh defeated the Pioneers in all four meetings in Domask’s freshman and sophomore seasons, Domask still averaged 11.75 points and six rebounds a game.
“Coaching against Maiah, she was a player that as an opponent, you knew what she was going to do,” said McNiff. “She wants to go left (her dominant side). Even though we knew what she was going to do, we still had a really hard time stopping her. It goes to the credit to the strength of her game. Now coaching her for a year, you start to see some of those changes and develop her game a little bit more.
“It was fun to see that development just after two years of coaching against her and a year of coaching her.”
Domask has had some help the previous two seasons as well. During the spring semester of her sophomore year, former Pioneer assistant Alexa Tovella -- who was on staff with former head coach Megan Wilson -- helped Domask earn a job with Point Guard College, a group that hosts a series of camps throughout the United States to teach athletes of all ages and about the game.
Domask said she was supposed to travel to Texas for six weeks worth of camps, but that was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“I love coaching, helping and teaching,” she said. “Just when I get to jump in and model for the kids, I love doing that. That’s one way I learn is by seeing, watching and doing. I think that’s the way I can teach them.”
Coaching younger kids from these kinds of camps, as well as helping her dad, former Waupun High School boys basketball coach Dan Domask, who coaches at camps through Hoopsters in Waupun, has brought attention to how Maiah Domask is able to take on criticism as a player.
“I think personally, if I mess up, I can get really hard on myself, and then if they’re trying to teach me, I think I’m taking it a lot better than I used to, versus I probably used to talk back, especially when my dad was the coach (when I was younger),” Maiah said. “I know I would, because that was a thing between me and my dad as the coach. Where do you draw that line? But accepting feedback and criticism and just taking it from them, even if I think they’re wrong, I at least take it.”
McNiff said she’s noticed that Domask was her own worst critic at times last year, and hopes going into her senior season they can take some of that pressure off. But having the knowledge of the game from the coach’s point of view helps when trying to coach her during practice, according to McNiff.
“It’s a great thing because you learn to see the game from a different side or through a different set of eyes,” McNiff said. “You start to understand the Xs and Os stuff. If we’re doing something in practice, I think Maiah had a little bit better understanding of why we were doing some of those things because she’s been on the coaching side of it.
“That’s such a great way to give back and to stay involved with the game.”
One of the first things McNiff noticed about Domask is her determination and hard-working mentality, which helped her become a leader on the court. However, McNiff said she hopes Domask will become more of a vocal leader.
“I think that she’ll be better at it now with her last year coming up,” McNiff said. “She led by example through how hard she played and with effort that she gave (last year). That’s something I’m definitely looking for Maiah to step up a little bit more on that vocal side of it.”
Domask said being a coach at basketball camps has really helped her become more of a vocal leader.
“That’s just become my thing and I get really into it,” Domask said. “When I’m at the clinics, whether it’s with PGC or my dad, I’ll celebrate the heck out of a kid. If they’re doing something, they’re working on it and working on it, when they get it right, I’m like, ‘Yes.’ I’m screaming, ‘Yes, that’s it. Way to go.’”
This past offseason, McNiff said she’s already seen a change in how Domask leads her teammates. McNiff said she broke the team into groups and put Domask in charge of one group. During an online Zoom meeting, the topic of what teammates were doing to keep in shape for a possible 2020-2021 season was brought up. McNiff said Domask put emphasis on holding teammates accountable during the pandemic -- making sure they’re keeping in shape.
Staying in shape while away from the team hasn't been a challenge for Domask. Her family has its own half-court basketball gym built into its basement, so she was able to work on some of her game.
“I definitely worked on my post game and my dad has been teaching me some different moves that I’m really excited to hopefully use,” Domask said. “Even for lifting and conditioning, I had access to all of that downstairs. That wasn’t a huge setback.”
Domask said Platteville has 10 incoming freshmen added to the team this season, and she’s excited to see what they all can bring to the table, and hopefully be a positive role model for them their first year.
“You want to show them the ropes and show them the Pioneer way, and what’s that all about,” Domask said. “But you don’t want to feel like if you mess something up or something goes wrong. It’s just a lot of pressure, but it can be good pressure.
“I’m excited to see how it all plays out.”
