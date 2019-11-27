When Caitlyn Hibner and her teammates on the University of Wisconsin Green Bay women’s basketball team take a break from playing in the three-day holiday tournament in Victoria, British Columbia over this Thanksgiving weekend, Hibner will likely look back at the past year and half and realize just how thankful she is to be playing basketball again.
Hibner has always been playing basketball. The 2016 Portage High School graduate was a standout for the Warriors, earning All-Badger North Conference first team honors fall four years, while also being a first team All-State selection by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association her junior and senior years.
Then in Hibner’s first two seasons in Green Bay, she helped the Phoenix earn NCAA Tournament berths both years, while also earning a spot on the Horizon League’s All-Freshman Team as a freshman, before starting 27 games as a sophomore. It looked like Hibner was on her way to a starring role with the Phoenix when the 2018-19 season tipped off a little over a year ago, but those plans were derailed by an injury to her right elbow.
The injury actually happened near the end of her sophomore season.
“It was just a freak accident,” Hibner said. “I got tangled up with my teammate just during a drill and it just popped.”
Hibner knew something was wrong, but the team doctor in Green Bay didn’t know exactly what the problem was, so Hibner was sent down to Milwaukee for a visit with Dr. William Raasch. Raasch, who also the team surgeon for the Milwaukee Brewers, delivered the diagnosis to Hibner. She had torn the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in her right elbow.
A torn UCL is a common injury for baseball players, who put stress on their elbow with an overhand throwing motion, but isn’t common in basketball. The procedure to fix the injury is called Tommy John surgery, named after the Major League Baseball pitcher who was the first to undergo the procedure, which replaces the torn ligament with a healthy tendon from elsewhere in the body.
Hibner had surgery in July of 2018, but with a rehab that would last at least six months, her junior season was finished before it even started.
“It’s obviously hard hearing that you’re not going to be able to play, but at the same time, I was almost relieved that he found it,” Hibner said. “He saw it, and he knew it, and he figured it out, so it was going to get taken care of, because I knew I could come back from it.”
Being forced to sit and watch her teammates during games and practices wasn’t always easy. Hibner said she tried to help her younger teammates by offering advice during practices.
“Obviously, not being out there, it’s hard. I didn’t really know how much of a leadership role I could have, because you kind of feel like less part of the team in a way,” Hibner said. “You don’t really know how much people are going to take your advice when you’re not the one out there doing it. I just tried to as positive and engaged and help out whenever I could.”
Hibner said her rehab began with her working on range of motion and strength with the elbow, which is on her dominant shooting arm. Raasch eventually cleared Hibner to return to basketball activities, and she began shooting in close before working her way out farther from the basket.
You have free articles remaining.
Hibner said she was a little rusty when she returned to the basketball court.
“Starting off, it was kind of like ‘I don’t even remember how to play basketball,’ because it’s been so long,” Hibner said. “I don’t know if I’ve ever gone that long in my life without not doing anything basketball related. That was different.”
When Green Bay opened the 2019-20 season back on Oct. 24 with an exhibition game against Michigan Tech, it was the first organized basketball game for Hibner in 19 months. In the game, Hibner ended up scoring five points with eight rebounds in about 25 minutes of action.
The stats were OK, but being able to put on the Green Bay uniform and play in front of an actual crowd was something that Hibner really enjoyed.
“I was definitely excited, but also extremely nervous,” Hibner said. “We played pickup and stuff against each other all summer, which I was able to be a part of, but it’s such a different atmosphere when you’re playing against a different team in front of a big crowd. The nerves definitely got the best of me the first couple games, but it comes back after a little while and I definitely feel a lot more comfortable out there now.”
Hibner began to shake off the rust in Green Bay’s season opener, scoring 13 points in 25 minutes of action in a 111-105 double overtime victory over Central Michigan on Nov. 6, but Hibner really started to look more like herself when Green Bay hosted Missouri on Nov. 16. In that game, Hibner played 33 minutes, had seven rebounds and scored a career-high 20 points, leading the Phoenix to a 72-64 win over the Tigers.
The 20 points by Hibner topped her previous career high of 19 points -- which she scored in a 67-34 win over Wisconsin at the Kohl Center in Madison her sophomore year -- and led to her being named the Horizon League’s Player of the Week.
“It was a lot of fun,” Hibner said of her big game against Missouri. “They were a good team. It was a good win. I’m starting to find my place again, on the team and out on the court.”
Hibner had even more fun in Green Bay’s 102-46 pasting of Chicago State last Saturday. In just 28 minutes of action, Hibner shot 10 of 13 from the field, made all five of her free throws, on her way to a game-high 26 points. She also pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds in the win.
Hibner’s not only emerging as a scoring leader for this year’s team, but in her fourth year with the program, she is also expected to be a leader off the court, something that she is learning to do.
“Scoring my freshman year, we had Mehryn Kraker, who was amazing, and then my sophomore year we had Allie LeClaire, Jess Lindstrom, so there is always those upperclassmen that fill that role,” Hibner said. “So as a freshman and sophomore, you just kind of go in, try to play good defense and you kind of just fill where you’re needed.
“Coming back this year was kind of big adjustment, because not only was I coming back from injury, but I was also stepping into an upperclassmen leadership role, so that was kind of a big adjustment in general, having both of those things put on my plate. It’s a lot different, but I kind of get the hang of it as I go.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)