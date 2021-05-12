WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Waupun alum Domask coming back for fifth year of eligibility at UW-Platteville

Maiah Domask was looking forward to her senior year on the UW-Platteville women’s basketball team.
However, from not having fans at games, to having to rigorously wake up early to get tested for COVID-19, and later having the team get shut down multiple times before the Pioneers could start their 2020-21 season, Domask only got nine Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference games in what would have traditionally been her final season.
Thankfully, the NCAA granted all winter athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic prematurely ending the 2019-20 season and impacting all college sports this year. It’s an opportunity the Waupun alum and fifth-year senior will be taking as she plans to return to the Pioneers next season.
“I just feel like I’ve worked so hard to not get another opportunity to have a real season,” she said. “I want my friends and family to get an opportunity to be able to watch my last game in person. I was talking to my coach and she said, ‘It’s not normal for someone to improve every single year.’ Every year, my numbers have increased. She said usually at some point you plateau or you might decrease for a season, but every year I’ve gone up.
“That’s just been another challenge, ‘I’m going to make this fifth year even better.’ I have more personal goals and team goals that I want another opportunity to increase it and get these goals.”
When they were finally able to hit the court, it was a rough go for the Pioneers, who finished with a 2-7 record, including 1-5 in WIAC play. The Pioneers nearly finished above .500, however, suffering three close losses to UW Stevens Point (74-69 on Feb. 10, 64-59 on Feb. 12) and UW-Whitewater (71-68 on Feb. 17).
“On top of COVID, it was crazy. It was very chaotic in the season,” Domask said. “Obviously, our record didn’t come out how we wanted it to, but we did have a few close losses in there, too. It’s something we are working on right now — we knew we need to finish out close games. I think if we would’ve finished those, our record would be flipped.”
Domask had quite the individual season, though. The 5-foot-11 forward averaged a double-double with 15.3 points and 11.6 rebounds a game, while becoming just the third Pioneer to be a three-time first-team All-WIAC selection. She was also named an honorable mention All-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, and received second-team All-Central Region honors from D3hoops.com.
Along with those on-court accolades, Domask shined in the classroom, accumulating a 3.673 GPA while majoring in psychology and Spanish. The well-rounded achievements led to her being this year’s recipient of the Judy Kruckman Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete Award, which is based on Domask’s athletic, academic and extracurricular achievements.
“It definitely was enjoyable. For me, anytime I’m playing basketball, I’m enjoying it,” said Domask, who held out hope and prepared like Platteville would play a full 2020-21 season. “I think by having all that extra stuff, it made it so much more rewarding and enjoyable to be able to play. We were working so much harder and doing so many more outside things. Getting on the court was such a good feeling, being able to do it.”
Domask achieved so much in a small sample size, but one of her goals for her fifth season is helping the Pioneers turn around their winning ways. UW-Platteville hasn’t posted a winning season since 2014-15, when the Pioneers went 15-11 overall and 8-8 in WIAC play.
Domask hopes team improvement would allow her to contend for the WIAC Player of the Year award, which went to UW-Oshkosh’s Leah Porath for the second straight season after the senior guard averaged 18.7 points per game to lead the Titans to a 9-2 record, including 5-1 in the WIAC.
“I think that’s just a testimony to how hard I worked and everything I put into the sport,” Domask said. “I know Conference Player of the Year has been in my books for about two years now. That’s something I really want and I know that’s not going to happen until my team does well. They’re not going to give it to a team that’s at the bottom of the conference.
“The fact that I was still able to get second-team all-region and honorable mention All-American, and my team wasn’t very good (record-wise), I think it shows how much I’ve worked at it and how much I want it.”
Another thing Domask had her sights set on was breaking the 1,000-point mark during her collegiate career. In high school, she missed that milestone by 67 points, thanks in part to a broken foot that sidelined her for eight games during the latter half of her senior season in 2016-17.
Domask only needed 11 points to reach 1,000 heading into Platteville’s second matchup with Whitewater on Feb. 19. Platteville lost 64-53, but Domask got hot early ― scoring six points in the first quarter, and eight in the first half.
Domask said she knew she’d get it because she was averaging around 16 points per game on the season. However, after a big first half, Domask said, “I got nervous. I knew I was so, so close to getting that. I freaked myself out. Then I didn’t end up getting it until the fourth quarter.”
And it was a bucket that many Waupun faithful would recognize ― as her snatched a loose ball in the paint and put it in to cut a Platteville deficit to 54-43 with 5 minutes, 48 seconds left.
“After four years, this was something I knew I wanted so bad,” Domask said of the 1,000-point milestone. “Then when I was so, so close, I wondered if this was real. Should this be happening? Then I got it and it was a great feeling. It sucked that no one was there, but I had so many people watching.
“So many people knew I was close. I had numerous amounts of texts, phone calls, messages congratulating me. It felt really cool because I knew I was working so hard towards finally getting it, especially not knowing if I was going to have a season. Finally getting it made it even better.”
