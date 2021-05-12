WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Waupun alum Domask coming back for fifth year of eligibility at UW-Platteville

“It definitely was enjoyable. For me, anytime I’m playing basketball, I’m enjoying it,” said Domask, who held out hope and prepared like Platteville would play a full 2020-21 season. “I think by having all that extra stuff, it made it so much more rewarding and enjoyable to be able to play. We were working so much harder and doing so many more outside things. Getting on the court was such a good feeling, being able to do it.”

Domask achieved so much in a small sample size, but one of her goals for her fifth season is helping the Pioneers turn around their winning ways. UW-Platteville hasn’t posted a winning season since 2014-15, when the Pioneers went 15-11 overall and 8-8 in WIAC play.

Domask hopes team improvement would allow her to contend for the WIAC Player of the Year award, which went to UW-Oshkosh’s Leah Porath for the second straight season after the senior guard averaged 18.7 points per game to lead the Titans to a 9-2 record, including 5-1 in the WIAC.

“I think that’s just a testimony to how hard I worked and everything I put into the sport,” Domask said. “I know Conference Player of the Year has been in my books for about two years now. That’s something I really want and I know that’s not going to happen until my team does well. They’re not going to give it to a team that’s at the bottom of the conference.