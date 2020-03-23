COLLEGE BASEBALL: Portage's Jack Nelson dealing with early end to season

On Tuesday, March 17, the curtain finally came down on Ripon’s season, as the Midwest Conference announced its decision to cancel all spring sports.

“A few days after some of the schools decided to cancel their season, we got a group text from our coach, in a big group chat, kind of just explaining that our season is over,” Nelson said.

While the decision to cancel the season was felt by all athletes, it stung a little more for those seniors who were in their final year of college sports. Because the Ripon baseball team had yet to play any games this season, Nelson and his fellow seniors on the team will have another year of eligibility available to them, but that would also require them to return to school for another year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

If the decision was just about baseball, Nelson said returning would be a no-brainer, but it’s not that simple.