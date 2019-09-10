{{featured_button_text}}
Cody Chadwick

UW-Oshkosh junior Cody Chadwick, a former Poynette athlete, was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men's Cross Country Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.

 STEVE FROMMELL/UW-Oshkosh Athletics

Cody Chadwick, a former Poynette High School athlete, and junior member of the UW-Oshkosh men’s cross country team, was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.

Chadwick ran to the individual title as UW-Oshkosh began its season with a third-place finish at the UW-Parkside Vic Godfrey Open held last Friday in Somers. Chadwick, who finished 30th in last year's race, defeated 89 other runners with this year’s winning 8,000-meter time of 25 minutes, 48 seconds. UW-Parkside's Brock Evans finished second to Chadwick with a time of 25:52.

