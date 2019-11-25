UW-Oshkosh junior Cody Chadwick, a Poynette High School alum, earned All-America honors with his 21st-place finish at the NCAA Division III Men's Cross Country Championship held Saturday at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville, Ky.
Chadwick, who was the Titans' lone representative at the national meet, completed the 8,000-meter race in a time of 24 minutes, 50 seconds. He became UW-Oshkosh's first All-American since Jordan Carpenter finished 13th at the 2015 Division III Championship.
Chadwick received one of 56 at-large berths into this year's Division III Championship after placing 11th at the Midwest Regional held Nov. 16. He was a 67th-place finisher at last year's Division III Championship..
Patrick Watson of Stevenson University (Md.) won Saturday's race of 280 runners with his time of 24:14.
