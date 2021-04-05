COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Baraboo's Blum earns All-Mountain West academic honor at Air Force

Baraboo High School alum Caden Blum was one of 32 Air Force football players to be named to the Academic All-Mountain West Conference team.

The Mountain West recently released its all-academic team for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term while maintaining a cumulative grade-point average of at least 3.0.

Blum, a freshman tight end at Air Force, carried a 3.53 GPA, according to the Mountain West's release. The 2019 Baraboo graduate was a second-team All-Badger North Conference tight end as a senior, finishing with seven catches for 75 yards and three touchdowns for a 4-6 Baraboo team that made the WIAA playoffs for the first time since 2006.

Air Force went 3-3 in 2020, including 2-2 in the Mountain West.