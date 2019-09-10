UW-Platteville freshman punter Hunter Grams, a former Lodi High School athlete, was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Grams had a strong performance for the Pioneers in his first career game, helping UW-Platteville to a 38-30 victory over East Texas Baptist University on Saturday. Grams averaged 42 yards on his punts, including a long of 52 yards. Grams pinned East Texas inside the 20-yard line on two of his three punts.
