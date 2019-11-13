Savannah Curtis, a former Lodi High School athlete, and a current sophomore member of the UW-Whitewater women’s soccer team, was named to the All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference first team on Wednesday.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Curtis is currently tied for second on the UW-Whitewater team and tied for third in the league with 22 points. Her nine goals are tied for the third-most in the conference, and her four assists are tied for the eighth-most in the WIAC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)