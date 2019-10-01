UW-Whitewater sophomore Savannah Curtis, a former Lodi High School athlete, was named the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Curtis tallied two game-winning goals and assisted on the game-winner in another match during the week to help the Warhawks finish with a 3-0 record.
In a 3-0 triumph over Ripon College on Sept. 24, Curtis found the back of the net in the 27th minute to put UW-Whitewater on the board, and finished the contest with two shots, including one on goal, in 35 minutes of action. One day later in the team’s 2-1 victory at Luther College, Curtis found Elli Wahlberg in the 88th minute to put the Warhawks ahead for good and totaled one shot in 33 minutes of action. On Sept. 29, Curtis scored in the 71st minute to help UW-Whitewater hand Concordia University its first loss of the season.
