COLLEGE WOMEN'S GOLF: Beaver Dam grad Ashley Kulka on a roll again after interruptions by injury, pandemic

More impressive, she had a 4-under-32 on the front nine during round two.

Kulka’s season was starting out on the right foot, and she would tie for 10th at the Indiana State Invitational the next week April 4-5 at Terra Haute Country Club,, followed by her best showing of the season a week later in The Stampede at the Creek April 12-13 at the Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska.

She ended up with a 54-hole score of 17-over at that tournament, but she shot an even-par 72 in round two amid awful weather conditions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The course was brutal,” Reinke said of Indian Creek, which is a venue on the Korn Ferry Tour — the feeder tour for the PGA Tour. “It was 35-40 miles-an-hour wind gusts, constant, and it was cold — frost delay each day. The temperature was brutal — it was a hand-warmer day all-day.

“And to shoot 72 was phenomenal. As a matter of fact the 80 the last day I think she doubled her last hole to finish at 80. So she played just phenomenally.”

Kulka would round out the year with a score of 13-over at the Horizon League Championships, heading into the offseason on a good note after her own success as well as helping UWGB take third place — the best finish in program history.