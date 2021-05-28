COLLEGE WOMEN'S GOLF: Beaver Dam grad Ashley Kulka on a roll again after interruptions by injury, pandemic

Ashley Kulka has golfed plenty over the last 18 months, it’s just that until March 29, none of those rounds were for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay women’s golf team.
The reason, of course, is that the COVID-19 pandemic ended the spring portion of the 2019-20 season before it ever began, and then also forced the cancelation of the fall portion of the 2020-21 season.
The interruption came after Kulka also had to sit out the 2018-19 season due to a foot injury that for the longest time seemed impossible to diagnose, creating some doubt about her competitive future.
Her college career has been a roller-coaster ride for the 2017 Beaver Dam High School graduate, thankfully it’s one she’s now enjoying again.
Kulka had a round under par in a college tournament for the first time this spring, finished in the top 10 at all three regular season events and then capped off the season by finishing tied for eighth at the Horizon League Championships April 25-27 at Ackerman-Allen Golf Course in West Lafayette, Indiana — all of which led to her being chosen as first team all-conference.
The best part, though, is that she’s got an even brighter future ahead.
If not for the injury and the year lost to the pandemic — the NCAA granted all athletes an extra year of eligibility because of the pandemic, and Kulka had already received a medical redshirt for 2018-19 — this would have been her final season.
Instead, she’s got two more.
“At this point,” she said, “it does feel like it’s kind of like starting over.
“And I’m super excited about the team that we have (next) fall and spring. It’s a really close group of girls. I love hanging out with them.”
Phoenix head coach Lee Reinke is thrilled for Kulka’s fresh start, too.
She’s finally back in the form that led to her winning the 2015 WIAA Division 1 state championship as a junior and taking third as a senior in 2016, the rehab and everything that came with it now in the past.
“She was playing very well coming back from the injury,” Reinke said, “but it was more of an endurance thing for her — on the 36-hole days, it was very hard for her to walk that much and then come back for 18 the next day.”
Not the case this spring. With plenty of time to fully heal and get herself back in golf shape following surgery in early March, 2019, Kulka was ready to go full-speed ahead when the COVID-19-shortened season finally began with a tournament at University Club in Richmond, Kentucky, March 29-30.
She wasted no time showcasing that, carding a 2-over-par 74 followed by a 1-under 71 in rounds one and two on March 29, then finished with a 3-over-75 on March 30 to come in tied for fifth at 4-over for the 54-hole tournament.
More impressive, she had a 4-under-32 on the front nine during round two.
Kulka’s season was starting out on the right foot, and she would tie for 10th at the Indiana State Invitational the next week April 4-5 at Terra Haute Country Club,, followed by her best showing of the season a week later in The Stampede at the Creek April 12-13 at the Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska.
She ended up with a 54-hole score of 17-over at that tournament, but she shot an even-par 72 in round two amid awful weather conditions.
“The course was brutal,” Reinke said of Indian Creek, which is a venue on the Korn Ferry Tour — the feeder tour for the PGA Tour. “It was 35-40 miles-an-hour wind gusts, constant, and it was cold — frost delay each day. The temperature was brutal — it was a hand-warmer day all-day.
“And to shoot 72 was phenomenal. As a matter of fact the 80 the last day I think she doubled her last hole to finish at 80. So she played just phenomenally.”
Kulka would round out the year with a score of 13-over at the Horizon League Championships, heading into the offseason on a good note after her own success as well as helping UWGB take third place — the best finish in program history.
“She does everything well. But her advantage is her length — she hits it very far off the tee, and typically pretty darn accurate,” Reinke said of Kulka, who had a 72-hole scoring average of 75.7 this spring. “Everything’s good, but her length does separate her from a lot of people.”
Her even-keeled demeanor and course-management aptitude aren’t far behind, though neither should come as much of a surprise considering she’s double majoring in math and mechanical engineering and has a 3.84 cumulative grade point average.
She had a 4.0 GPA in both semesters this school year — and with such a challenging curriculum, no less.
As a result, she not only made all-Horizon League on the golf course but in the classroom, too, getting picked to the all-Academic Team.
She’s the torch bearer for a Phoenix program that in 2018-19 had the 13th-best GPA in the nation among NCAA Division I teams, was second only to New Mexico last year with a 3.93 GPA and might be in line for the top spot this year.
“I think this year has potential to be even better than 3.93,” Reinke said, “so I think we have a legitimate shot at the best GPA in the nation, in Division I women’s golf, which is pretty awesome.”
In addition to Kulka’s two challenging majors, five others are human biology majors.
“It’s no cakewalk for these ladies,” Reinke said. “They are taking the real deal.”
Kulka now turns her attention toward her own personal summer season, which will kick off with the Wisconsin State Golf Association’s Women’s Match Play Championship June 7-9 at Geneva National in Lake Geneva.
She’s been ramping up for that since walking off the course in West Lafayette in late April.
“I haven’t played an actual round since I finished at conference,” she said. “I’ve just been doing some practicing and stuff.
“During the season it’s so fast that you don’t necessarily get the time to practice, so I felt like it was important to just go back to going to the range, the putting green and the chipping green before I start my summer tournaments and then eventually the fall (at UWGB).”
When that time comes — the time to tee it up again for the Phoenix — Kulka will have plenty of momentum from this spring and, she hopes, a good summer to follow.
She’ll also have the full confidence of her coach.
“I joked with her this spring when we met before she left, I said, ‘Boy, I’m trying to figure out a way that I can get you a third year,’” Reinke said. “Ashley coming four years ago was what opened the flood gates (for the program). Getting somebody of that caliber to come kind of set the path for our (future)g, and since then it’s been really, really good.”
GALLERY: Photos of UWGB women's golfer Ashkley Kulka from her days in high school at Beaver Dam
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka signing
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka, Bob McIntyre
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Bob McIntyre, Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
WIAAgolf0099MPKe-10102016122311
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Beaver Dam Girls Golf Team Wins LTC Championship
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
GOLD STANDARD
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Bob McIntyre, Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka, Bob McIntyre
Brad Kulka, Bob McIntyre, Ashley Kulka
Ashley Kulka 1
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.