Baraboo's Blum seeing playing time for one-loss Air Force

Baraboo High School alum Caden Blum is helping block for the nation's leading rushing attack.

The sophomore tight end has seen significant playing time during the Air Force Academy football team's 5-1 start to 2021. The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Blum doesn't have a reception this year, but has helped block for an offense that is leading the nation with 341.3 rushing yards per game.

Blum and Air Force (5-1, 2-1) will be on Fox Sports 1 at 8 p.m. Saturday, visiting Boise State (3-3, 1-1) in a Mountain West Conference game in Boise, Idaho.

Blum graduated from Baraboo in 2019, then spent a year at Air Force Academy Prep School before appearing in two games and making the Academic All-Mountain West team as a freshman in 2020. Now, he's listed second on the depth chart behind Dalton King, a 6-foot-3 senior from Mount Juliet, Tenn.

Air Force went 3-3 in 2020, including 2-2 in the Mountain West. Now, the Falcons are 5-1 for the first time since 2010 and have won three straight games since suffering a 49-45 home loss to Utah State on Sept. 18.