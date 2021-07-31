COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Beaver Dam twins have had different careers at UW-Eau Claire

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carmelo excelled that season, which saw the Blugolds finish 3-7 overall and 1-6 in conference. Carmelo finished with a career-high 60 tackles, good for fourth on team, including a team-high 43 solo tackles. He also had 3.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and a pair of interceptions.

“The records didn’t show what we wanted to show, unfortunately,” Carmelo said. “Towards the end, we had a couple of injuries, unfortunately, but definitely for me personally, it was a good season.”

While Carmelo got to play in Beschorner’s first season, Brandon sat out the season after undergoing surgery for a hip labral tear.

“He’s been a great leader,” Beschorner said. “That’s what I’ve enjoyed a lot about Brandon. He’s been a really good team player as far as when he was injured, he was charting on the sidelines. He was a guy we could rely on to do a ton of things during practice, during the games. He was as valuable as some of the guys on the field because the amount of information he could handle and take and give us was excellent.”

Taking on leadership roles

Brandon said in each of their first four years, both he and Carmelo have been chosen by their teammates to be on the team’s leadership council, which include 3-4 members from each class.