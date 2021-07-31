COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Beaver Dam twins have had different careers at UW-Eau Claire

When Wesley Beschorner first got on the UW-Eau Claire campus before the 2019 season, he had a dilemma.
The problem was he couldn’t figure out who was who when interacting with Carmelo and Brandon Rosado. By the time the twins graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 2017, they both had short hair with scruffy beards.
Since then, Brandon has kept the beard, as well as shaved off all the hair up top, while Carmelo let his hair grow out and chopped off the beard.
“That was probably the biggest thing when meeting them,” Beschorner said. “It took me a little while to figure out who was who and sometimes I still screw it up. For the most part, I’m pretty good. I’ve got it down. If they’ve got their shoulder pads on and walking around, I’m going to screw it up. If they don’t have their shoulder pads off, I’m pretty good.”
What helps is Brandon usually weighs 15 or more pounds than his brother, which helps because while Carmelo is a cornerback, Brandon is a linebacker for the Blugolds.
“Just like anybody else in the world, they have different skillsets,” Beschorner said. “That’s what makes Carmelo more of a corner and Brandon more of a linebacker type. Brandon is a little bit bigger and he does things just a little bit different. I think they’re both uniquely gifted.
“That’s what’s really cool about coaching twins.”
And after both missed out on having a football season last year, they’ve been preparing for one last season with each other in 2021.
“It’s awesome,” Carmelo said. “It’s someone to talk to and as a freshman, I had a buddy on the team and all the way through college. We always have someone to talk to and you know they’re on your side, and you’re on theirs.”
The Rosado brothers got to Eau Claire in 2017 with one goal in mind: Help change the culture within the Blugolds under then-coach Dan Larson.
Both Rosado brothers started out in the secondary — Carmelo at corner and Brandon at safety — and contributed on special teams as freshmen. Both played in nine games as Brandon finished with more total tackles (15, 11 solo) and had three pass breakups and an interception.
The Blugolds didn’t win often their first year however, finishing 1-9 overall and 0-7 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
“I came here to change a program,” Carmelo said. “And unfortunately, our record shows, it doesn’t occur over night. The challenges we have faced as a team has allowed us to grow and our successes have shown what we are capable of.”
Taking different paths
By the time their sophomore seasons began in 2018, Carmelo did enough in fall camp to earn a starting position at corner while Brandon made the move to linebacker.
Carmelo played in 10 games, totaling 31 tackles (20 solo), three interceptions (one for a touchdown), three pass breakups, two sacks, a force fumble, a fumble recovery and blocked a punt. Meanwhile, in nine games, Brandon compiled 24 tackles (15 solo) and 1.5 sacks. They both helped the Blugolds finish 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the WIAC.
While Carmelo was thriving as a corner, Brandon felt a hip injury, one he thinks he sustained during his junior season at Beaver Dam, hindered his play during his first two with the Blugolds.
“That sophomore year, that’s when I really started having issues during the season,” Brandon said. “It would keep me out of plays, parts of games, so that’s when I decided to go get it checked out.”
“It’s tough to play through an injury. Guys do it all the time obviously, but for me it was a nagging pain that was always there. Some days it was fine and some days it got worse. It affected me on plays. It put me out of position. I felt like I was moving slower because of it. That’s why I ultimately decided to get the surgery and take care of it.”
After the season, Larson stepped down as head coach to take a position with North Dakota State University and was replaced by Beschorner before the boys’ junior season in 2019.
Carmelo excelled that season, which saw the Blugolds finish 3-7 overall and 1-6 in conference. Carmelo finished with a career-high 60 tackles, good for fourth on team, including a team-high 43 solo tackles. He also had 3.5 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and a pair of interceptions.
“The records didn’t show what we wanted to show, unfortunately,” Carmelo said. “Towards the end, we had a couple of injuries, unfortunately, but definitely for me personally, it was a good season.”
While Carmelo got to play in Beschorner’s first season, Brandon sat out the season after undergoing surgery for a hip labral tear.
“He’s been a great leader,” Beschorner said. “That’s what I’ve enjoyed a lot about Brandon. He’s been a really good team player as far as when he was injured, he was charting on the sidelines. He was a guy we could rely on to do a ton of things during practice, during the games. He was as valuable as some of the guys on the field because the amount of information he could handle and take and give us was excellent.”
Taking on leadership roles
Brandon said in each of their first four years, both he and Carmelo have been chosen by their teammates to be on the team’s leadership council, which include 3-4 members from each class.
“Being a freshman and knowing that one of the seniors wrote down my name … to be a leader every single year since my freshman year, that’s been huge,” Brandon said. “Even when I wasn’t playing as a junior, I was still able to be a leadership council guy.”
That junior year was critical for Brandon because after having the surgery, he was forced to take a step back to learn “our players better and learn on both sides of the ball what kind of guys we have on our team.”
“I felt like I got a coach’s eye from the whole situation. That was definitely a positive for me,” he added.
After COVID-19 hit, forcing the NCAA to cancel the Blugolds’ 2020 season, Brandon got more time to work on his hip, and along with his teammates, dive more into Beschorner’s defensive scheme. When he was finally healthy to participate in fall practice, and then this past spring, Beschorner liked what he saw.
“Just watching him, he’s an aggressive player, which I really enjoy,” Beschorner said. “I think he’s a tough player, high-effort guy. I think you’re going to see his maturation and you’re going to see his play on the field get better and better because I think he’s going to have a better understanding of who he is as a player.”
Eying big expectations in 2021
Both Carmelo and Brandon have high expectations for themselves and their team when camp starts Aug. 11.
Carmelo said he used this past summer to work on his mobility and speed, as well as becoming a better student of the game by studying film and being around football.
Carmelo’s spring performance stood out to his coach too.
“He made a really good play on one of our best players to win a drill in practice,” Beschorner said. “That gives me a ton of faith in him. To see those guys execute. His stride forward would be this spring. That’s where I’ve noticed him get so much better. Just watching him compete in practice every single day and that will transcend to the game field.”
Meanwhile, Brandon said he wants to help continue to build on the strides the Blugolds made during 2019, as well as becoming a starter.
“He’s a tough enough, aggressive enough and trustworthy player (to play),” Beschorner said. “That’s the biggest deal: Can I trust to put you on the field? He’s a guy that we can trust to put on the field.”
It’s Brandon’s final chance to play alongside his twin brother, which will mark an end to their football careers.
“Playing football with my brother over the last 12ish years have been invaluable,” Carmelo said. “Having a twin on the team is like having an extension of yourself on the field. We each have our own abilities, but we always shared the same drive, hard work and dedication.
“We began this journey in fifth grade together, it’s only fitting we end it together as well.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.