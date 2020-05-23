COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Columbus alum Josh Seltzner accomplishing personal goals while at Wisconsin

“We’re always keeping track of what everybody is doing. Weekly, at least four times a week, we meet on Zoom for around an hour or two hours at a time, and we go over film and the playbook just like we usually would. It’s just a little bit different.”

As of now, Seltzner is preparing himself for fall camp in August. Seltzner was told that if Wisconsin did have a spring season this year, he was going to switch over to left guard for an opportunity at a starting position.

“I’m not quite sure how that translates with everything that happened and how fall camp will look, but I’m assuming I will be on the left side this year,” he said.

Seltzner said he’s a willing participant moving to the other side of the offensive line, even though he’s right handed and more comfortable in a right-handed stance.

“To be versatile and play both sides is an important thing,” he said. “I’m absolutely willing to play the left side if it means I’m going to be a full-time starter.”

So far in three seasons at Wisconsin, Seltzner has accomplished every one of his goals he’s set for himself — now all that’s left is to not only become a starter, but stay a starter.