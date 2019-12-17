COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Former Lodi athlete Matthew Saager trying to win national title at UW-Whitewater

Former Lodi High School athlete and current UW-Whitewater offensive lineman Matthew Saager is getting ready to close out his college football career in impressive fashion, as he and his teammates will be trying to win a national championship when they play North Central (Ill.) in the Stagg Bowl on Friday night in Shenandoah, Texas for the NCAA Division III national championship.

Saager has started all 14 games for the Warhawks this season, including last Saturday’s 35-32 win over St. John’s in the national semifinals.

Saager was also elected to the 2019 Academic All-America Division III Football First Team by the College Sports Information Directors of America. Saager, who has been a mainstay in the offensive line rotation for the last three seasons, was named the team's representative on the WIAC All-Sportsmanship Team this season and is a three-year WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll winner. Saager is majoring in accounting and holds a 3.97 GPA.

Friday’s Stagg Bowl game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPNU. Whitewater is playing in the Stagg Bowl for the 10th time in the last 15 years. The Warhawks are trying to win the program’s seventh national championship.