UW-Platteville sophomore punter Hunter Grams, from Lodi, earned All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference second team honors this season for the Pioneers the conference announced on Thursday.
Grams had 47 total punts on the year and pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 14 times with just one touchback. Grams averaged 36.3 yards per punt and had a season long of 59 yards.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Another Lodi High School alumnus was recognized by the WIAC on Thursday, as UW-Whitewater senior offensive lineman Matthew Saager was named to the league’s All-Sportsmanship Team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)