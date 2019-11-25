Sauk Prairie's Alex Wipperfurth and Reedsburg's Jacob Erbs were named to the All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference team last week.
Wipperfurth, a senior offensive lineman at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, was named first-team All-WIAC for the first time. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound three-year starter helped the Titans lead the conference with 4.7 yards per carry and 13 sacks allowed this fall. Oshkosh also finished second in the WIAC with 183.4 rushing yards per game.
Oshkosh finished 8-3 this year, ending the season with Saturday's 38-37 overtime loss at Central College (Iowa) in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Erbs, a senior linebacker at the UW-Whitewater, earned second-team all-WIAC honors for the second straight season. The 5-foot-10, 230-pound captain is third on the team with 64 total tackles, including 31 solo tackles and two tackles for loss, while adding one forced fumble.
You have free articles remaining.
Whitewater is 10-1 this season, coming off Saturday's 35-10 win over Monmouth (Ill.) in the opening round of the Division III playoffs. The Warhawks will host Wartburg Saturday at Perkins Stadium in Whitewater. second straight second team.
Whitewater and Oshkosh tied for the conference championship at 6-1.
La Crosse’s Cole Spieker was named the Offensive Player of the Year, while Whitewater’s Mackenzie Balanganayi was the Defensive Player of the Year, Oshkosh’s Jaydon Haag was the Special Teams Player of the Year, Oshkosh’s Kobe Berghammer was the Newcomer of the Year, and Oshkosh's head coach Pat Cerroni was named the George Chryst Coach of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)