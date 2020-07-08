RASTALL COLUMN: Wisconsin football recruiting hits new highs under Chryst

When Wisconsin whisked Paul Chryst away from Pittsburgh in December 2014 following Gary Andersen’s surprise departure, he came with some obvious positives.
He was born and raised in Wisconsin, played quarterback for the Badgers and was an assistant at his alma mater for a number of years before landing the head coaching gig at Pitt. Prioritizing hiring someone with ties to the school above all else can lead you down a dangerous path (see: Brady Hoke and the “Michigan man” syndrome), but one can understand why Chryst was athletic director Barry Alvarez’s top choice.
Alvarez built the Wisconsin football program from the ashes and into a steady Big Ten powerhouse with a very specific identity and recipe for success: a bruising power running game behind a stout offensive line, putting up a wall around the state and reeling in in-state recruits and fueling the team with a remarkable walk-on program.
Even if he gets a worse rap from a lot of Wisconsin fans than he probably deserves, Andersen turned out to be a bit of an awkward fit in Madison and the hiring of Chryst as his successor was a welcome sight to many fans. Chryst had a full understanding of what made Wisconsin football tick and, after a pair of surprise departures from Bielema and Andersen over the prior several years, there was some comfort in hiring a head coach who would almost certainly be in it for the long haul.
Bringing Chryst back home seemed like a perfect fit to keep Wisconsin’s steady stream of consistent success rolling. But even with all the positives he was supposed to bring to the table, you’d probably have been hard pressed to find anyone who thought he’d provide a sizable bump to the program’s recruiting. One would’ve figured he’d simply maintain the program’s well-worn course: bring in players that fit their system, successfully develop them and consistently outperform their recruiting rankings.
But as of late, the Badgers have found a level of recruiting success previously unprecedented for the school.
As noted by Jesse Temple of The Athletic in his recent piece taking a dive into Wisconsin football’s recent recruiting bump, the Badgers’ average recruiting class ranking in the 247Sports Composite team ranking from 2005 to 2018 was 40.3.
In 2019, they cracked the 247Sports Composite top 30 for the first time ever with the 29th-ranked recruiting class in the country. They continued their upward trajectory with the 26th-ranked class in the nation in 2020 and the 2021 class is poised to be even better yet. As of now, that 2021 class features 15 commits and is ranked 14th in the 247Sports Composite team rankings. There are a few programs that are bound to leap them before the 2021 recruiting cycle is completed, but a top-25 class seems inevitable and a top-20 class is a very real possibility.
And it might not stop there. The 2022 class of graduating Wisconsin high school seniors figures to be the best crop of football prospects in state history. They’re already attracting attention from some of college football’s premier programs. That class will be the biggest test yet of how sturdy Barry Alvarez’s wall around in-state recruits truly is. If Chryst and Co. are able to keep some of those bigger in-state recruits at home, they could reel in the program’s best recruiting class of the online ranking era for a fourth straight year.
So how did this recruiting renaissance come to pass? Temple’s piece suggests the Wisconsin coaching staff takes a fairly forthright, honest approach with recruits which, if true, could be a real breath of fresh air to many families in an industry as sleazy as college football recruiting. They also tend to find the guys they think will be good fits and get on them early, establishing a relationship with these recruits early in the process.
Like Chryst, offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard — the latter of whom is the poster child for Wisconsin football’s walk-on program — both played for the Badgers. They have a coaching staff that understands the importance of keeping in-state recruits home while also expanding their recruiting maps to parts of the country the program traditionally didn’t reach.
Now comes the million dollar question: Can the recruiting bump help Wisconsin take that elusive next step as a program?
For nearly 30 years, the Badgers have been one of the most consistently successful programs in the country. Since 1993, they’ve gone 246-100-4 (.711), captured six Big Ten titles, won three Rose Bowls, made four other trips to Pasadena and have earned bowl bids in 25 of the last 27 years. I think it’s a safe guess that 90 to 95 percent of FBS teams would trade spots with Wisconsin in a heartbeat.
Yet despite all this success, there is a firm glass ceiling that remains above Wisconsin football. Beating the Ohio States and Penn States of the world remains a tall order and the Badgers are still outside (but painfully close to) the College Football Playoff and national championship conversation.
Perhaps this is the marker of that finally changing in the near future. Landing four-star quarterback Graham Mertz as part of the class of 2019 felt like a seismic moment for the program at a position that’s consistently good for the Badgers but rarely good enough to hang with college football’s ruling class. And a bit more depth in the secondary could help solidify the weakest point in an otherwise stifling defense.
Doing more with less when it comes to recruiting has long been Wisconsin football’s forte. But a question that’s hovered over the program for quite some time is what would happen if the Badgers had just a little more to work with? Over the next several years, we should finally get an answer.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.
