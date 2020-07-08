RASTALL COLUMN: Wisconsin football recruiting hits new highs under Chryst

For nearly 30 years, the Badgers have been one of the most consistently successful programs in the country. Since 1993, they’ve gone 246-100-4 (.711), captured six Big Ten titles, won three Rose Bowls, made four other trips to Pasadena and have earned bowl bids in 25 of the last 27 years. I think it’s a safe guess that 90 to 95 percent of FBS teams would trade spots with Wisconsin in a heartbeat.

Yet despite all this success, there is a firm glass ceiling that remains above Wisconsin football. Beating the Ohio States and Penn States of the world remains a tall order and the Badgers are still outside (but painfully close to) the College Football Playoff and national championship conversation.

Perhaps this is the marker of that finally changing in the near future. Landing four-star quarterback Graham Mertz as part of the class of 2019 felt like a seismic moment for the program at a position that’s consistently good for the Badgers but rarely good enough to hang with college football’s ruling class. And a bit more depth in the secondary could help solidify the weakest point in an otherwise stifling defense.