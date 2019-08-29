MADISON — Kayden Lyles is ready for everything to slow down.
The University of Wisconsin redshirt sophomore has had a lot thrown at him the past year, switching to the defensive line last summer before returning to the offense this past spring to work at guard and center.
UW offensive line coach Joe Rudolph loves to prepare players at multiple positions, but he acknowledged during the July 31 Media Day that the coaching staff may have put a bit too much on Lyles’ plate when he returned to the offensive line room this spring.
“There’s always a balance to it. Sometimes you want to put the stress on them and sometimes you want to pull it off,” Rudolph said of players learning multiple positions. “Reflecting on it, I’m glad he did it, but it’s probably too much to handle on the transition back.”
Now that fall has arrived, the 6-foot-3, 321-pound Lyles will spend the majority of his time at guard. Rudolph hopes the well-defined role will help the game slow down.
“I’ll tighten him down a little bit more into the guard position, so that takes a little bit of pressure off,” Rudolph said. “He’ll keep learning center and that might be exactly where his future goes, but, at least this year, I want him to be a great guard for us.”
“I look forward to being back on the offensive line, being in my natural position and competing there,” said Lyles, who was a four-star recruit and an All-State selection as a senior at Middleton High School in 2016. “Defense was fun, a good change, I got to learn a lot from it, but I definitely feel more comfortable at offensive line.”
While he wasn’t playing his ideal position last year, playing 12 games, including seven starts, on defense wasn’t a wasted season. Lyles, who had seven tackles and a fumble recovery in 2018, learned a new side of the game while playing defense, giving him a different vantage point once he returned to the offensive side of the ball.
“Playing against people and feeling certain techniques being put against me,” Lyles said of how his time on defense will help him going forward. “Having a mindset of a defensive player and being able to transfer that over to the offensive line and being able to use that.”
Rudolph believes Lyles’ increased knowledge of line play will only become more apparent as his career progresses and he’s able to let his physical tools take over.
“I think it’ll show more in the fall than it did in the spring,” Rudolph said of how Lyles has grown from his defensive experience. “I think you’re catching up so fast in the spring, remembering what you need to do and communicating. Now I think it’ll slow down enough for him that, shoot man, he’s going to be smart about leverage ... he’s going to understand certain fronts, defenses and adjustments. He’s a smart, smart kid and I think tightening his role down a bit will allow him to cut loose and be a really physical player this fall.”
Center Tyler Biadasz, the lone returning full-time starter on Wisconsin’s offensive line, has already seen growth in Lyles in his eight months back with the offense.
“He’s on the right side of the ball now,” Biadasz joked. “He’s adjusted great. He did a great job last year switching over; that’s truly something crazy to do just mentally. And he’s physically there. He’s been great this offseason, really attacking the weight room really well. It’s awesome to work with him again.”
Lyles is among a number of linemen battling for starting spots, including fifth-year senior Jason Erdmann and redshirt sophomore Josh Seltzner, a former Columbus athlete, at guard.
“They do a really good job,” Biadasz said of the guards. “They know the playbook, they know their details and they come off the ball really physical, mentally aware of their surroundings. They’ve done a really good job so far.”
Now a full-time guard, Lyles is excited to work with a rebuilt offensive line and help the Badgers bounce back from a 7-5 season.
“Coming together as a team and just showing everybody that we can perform our best,” Lyles said of his goals entering the season. “Personally, just battling it out and trying to win a spot.”
