MADISON — For the last decade, the Wisconsin football team has had a laundry list of dynamic defensive leaders.
From the likes of J.J. Watt and Chris Borland, to Leo Musso and Joe Schobert, to Chikwe Obasih, T.J. Watt and Vince Biegel, dynamic forerunners have commanded the Badgers’ burly defense since 2010.
Heading into the 2019 season, who exactly will step into the spotlight is up for debate after Wisconsin lost a number of leaders across its defense last season. While there are shoes to fill, the Badgers have a number of viable candidates as they aim for a bounce-back season after an up-and-down campaign last year.
“I just think there’s an expectation out there, a standard set before us, and just meeting that and getting the Wisconsin defense back to that standard is important, really important for us personally,” redshirt senior Zack Baun said.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound outside linebacker is one of the top candidates to lead the Badgers’ outside backers after the loss of Andrew Van Ginkel, who was picked by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft after earning third team All-Big Ten honors last season. After missing the 2017 season due to a foot injury sustained in preseason camp, Baun started in all 13 games last season, recording a 63 total tackles, including 37 solo, 7.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Following his missed season, Baun admitted he was nervous heading into 2018 because he “needed those reps under my belt to gain confidence and just know this is where I belong and I can really play.”
Heading into his final season, Baun said that the expectations and standards remain the same, but it’s rather a new phase.
“I’ve kind of grown into this role and really taken on the leadership role now, and I’m excited about the different role I have now,” he said.
Along with Baun on the outside, the Badgers will lean on redshirt juniors Christian Bell and Noah Burks, as well as, sophomore Izayah Green-May. Redshirt senior Chris Orr headlines a talented group at inside linebacker, including graduate transfer Travis Wiltjer, redshirt junior Mike Maskalunas and sophomore Jack Sanborn.
One thing that is different for Baun is the type of intensity he is looking to play at. Having played behind the likes of Edwards and Ryan Connelly, the latter picked by the New York Giants in the fifth round and the former signed as an undrafted free agent by the Philadelphia Eagles, Baun noticed the change he needed to make.
“You look before that at Leon Jacobs and Garrett Dooley, T.J. (Watt), Vince (Biegel) and Joe (Schobert), they all had the same mentality,” Baun said. “I was thinking to myself what it would take to get myself there. I think senior year you have a different mindset going into it.”
Also entering this season with a different mindset is redshirt junior Garrett Rand. The 6-2, 279-pound defensive end had a devastating start to his season last year, sustaining a season-ending Achilles injury during summer workouts.
Rand said he’s just happy he’s finally healthy after a grueling recovery process that he admitted “took a lot of mental toughness to get through it.”
“I’m kind of glad it happened too because I think I’m a stronger person and a stronger guy now too,” he said. “I’m ready to play some football again, get my hand in the dirt, bond with the guys more and just become a team.”
Rand made an impact his first two seasons for the Badgers, playing in all 28 games and recording 18 total tackles. The Wisconsin defensive line, which also features redshirt junior Isaiahh Loudermilk and sophomores Matt Henningsen and Bryson Williams, will get a major boost with Rand being back, especially after the loss of senior Olive Sagapolu.
The two-year starting nose tackle was a major force for the Badgers up front, enough for the Packers to sign him on July 26. Sagapolu had a major influence on Rand as the pair worked extensively together in Rand’s first two seasons at nose tackle.
Sagapolu, as well as 2017 seniors Conor Sheehy and Alec James, all left an impact on Rand, specifically with their selflessness.
“They’ve shared a lot of knowledge with me,” Rand said. “It was really cool of them to kind of teach us, the younger guys, take time out of their day and help us get better.”
Heading into this season, Rand feels like he can do the same for the younger Badgers. While he admits he isn’t the most vocal, Rand said he believes he can lead by example.
“I’ll do everything I need to do and I’ll go the extra mile that people usually don’t. People see that and it makes the other guys get more motivated,” he said.
Rand isn’t alone in his push to be a leader. In the defensive backfield, junior Madison Cone will step into a bigger role following the losses of safeties D’Cota Dixon and Evan Bondoc.
Like the plethora of young defensive backs, Cone (5-9, 182) saw significant reps last season, playing in 12 games with a pair of starts at nickel back. Cone recorded 19 total tackles, while intercepting a pair of passes and breaking up two more.
While he found success as a sophomore, Cone acknowledged that he’s one of his biggest critics and that’s pushing him to be even more prepared and knowledgeable this season, regardless of position.
“Whether it’s a corner, receiver or linebacker, just being knowledgeable enough about what we’re doing to kind of help guys out and make sure we’re ready come Week 1,” he said.
After a subpar season last year in which Cone said the secondary “showed flashes,” the group’s main objective is to improve its consistency. The cohesiveness of the unit, which also includes redshirt junior Caesar Williams, redshirt sophomores Scott Nelson, Faion Hicks and Deron Harrell and sophomore Rachad Wildgoose, will be paramount and Cone believes that is built on balance.
“There are times when you want to have a good time, but then there are times when you have to be locked in and you got to be focused on what you’re doing,” he said. “I feel like having a year behind us and everyone getting time under their belts, I feel like we’re going to be that much better this year.”
For that to happen across the board, it’s going to take Baun, Rand, Coan and others to assume leadership roles.
