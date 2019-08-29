MADISON — Through two seasons, Jonathan Taylor has already placed his name among the most prolific running backs in college football history.
Since bursting onto the scene as a starter during his freshman year in 2017, Taylor has rewritten the record books. Even at Wisconsin — where elite running backs are churned out like it’s an NCAA mandate — what he’s accomplished so far is still eye catching.
During his freshman season, Taylor posted 1,977 yards (the second-most by a freshman in FBS history) and 13 touchdowns on his way to being named a second-team All-American, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year and a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, given to college football’s top running back.
Though the Badgers as a team fell from 13-1 to 8-5, there was no sophomore slump for Taylor in 2018.
Last season, Taylor accrued 2,194 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground, including a memorable 321-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 47-44 triple-overtime win over Purdue. For his efforts, he was a unanimous first-team All-American and won the 2018 Doak Walker Award, joining Ron Dayne and Melvin Gordon as the only players in program history to receive the honor.
In his first two seasons as a Badger, Taylor rushed for 4,171 yards and 29 touchdowns. No other player in FBS history ran for at least 4,000 yards through his sophomore season. According to the UW Heisman hype website for Taylor, he needs only 829 yards to join Dayne, Georgia’s Herschel Walker and Oregon’s LaMichael James as the only players to eclipse the 5,000-yard mark through their junior seasons.
The numbers he’s put up so far are historic — and he has a chance for more in his junior season.
Odds are that this time next year, Taylor will be preparing for his rookie season as an NFL running back. There is, of course, a chance he stays at Wisconsin for his final year of eligibility. But a running back’s NFL lifespan tends to be short — especially for a back who shoulders a heavy workload like Taylor does — so most star college backs make the jump to the pros as soon as they can.
But before Taylor departs Madison (presumably next spring), he could find himself in some particularly rarified air in the NCAA record books.
The NCAA started counting bowl stats toward a player’s season stats in 2002. For whatever reason, they chose not to retroactively include bowl stats to players’ totals prior to 2002. College football’s true all-time career rushing yards leader in FBS history is Ron Dayne, who posted 7,125 yards during his illustrious Wisconsin career.
However, because Dayne’s bowl game performances aren’t counted toward his NCAA-recognized total, the NCAA-recognized all-time rushing leader is Donnel Pumphrey. From 2013 to 2016, Pumphrey totaled 6,405 yards while at San Diego State.
For Taylor, this mean’s he is 2,234 yards short of Pumphrey’s total. That works out to 171.8 yards per game over a 13-game schedule. If the Badgers were to make the Big Ten Championship Game and play a 14-game slate, Taylor would need to average 159.6 yards per game to pass Pumphrey.
“It’s been fun watching him grow, watching him mature, watching him challenge himself,” said Wisconsin running backs coach John Settle. “A lot of people may look at what he’s done and think he’s arrived and achieved all he can accomplish, but he’s challenging himself daily to be better.”
With this much established success, you might figure Taylor would be a Heisman frontrunner entering his junior year. Instead, he’s firmly taken a backseat to the likes of Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence.
These days, where being a quarterback seems like a prerequisite to winning the Heisman Trophy, such is life for a star running back.
Of the first 65 Heisman winners, 39 were running backs, halfbacks or fullbacks, including a stretch of 12 in a row from 1972 to 1983. Since the turn of the century, there have been only three running backs to win the award. Alabama’s Derrick Henry is the only one to do it this decade.
Taylor finished sixth in the Heisman voting in 2017 and ninth in 2018. Last year, the top-six players in the final voting were all quarterbacks.
Simply earning a seat in New York as a Heisman finalist can be a challenge for a star back, let alone actually winning the thing.
But ultimately, as cliché as it may sound, rewriting record books and Heisman glory isn’t what fuels Taylor and, according to his teammates and coaches, the success hasn’t changed who he is as a person.
“He’s a great guy and has that competitive edge about himself and it’s great to watch him develop,” said redshirt senior running back Bradrick Shaw. “As a person, he’s humble and he really cares a lot about the team. He’s a selfless guy.”
Taylor’s personality and leadership style have quickly made an impression on freshman quarterback Graham Mertz, a much-heralded recruit who carries the weight of high expectations among Badgers fans.
“He’s a great guy and he’s the same guy every single day. And being a leader on this team, you’ve got to be the same guy every day,” Mertz said. “There’s a bunch of young guys who look up to him. I know I’m one of those guys.
“He cares about everyone. He cares about the managers, he cares about the custodians, everyone. He’ll go out of his way to have a conversation with people. He really sets a great example for everyone doing that.”
For now, all Taylor can do is continue to maintain that day-to-day consistency. If he does, record-breaking success — and maybe even a serious spot in the Heisman discussion — is sure to follow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)