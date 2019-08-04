MADISON — Bradrick Shaw was next in line.
The University of Wisconsin running back's physical gifts flashed throughout a 2016 redshirt freshman season that saw him rush for 457 yards and five touchdowns on 88 carries.
The graduations of Corey Clement and Dare Ogunbowale were going to bring Shaw to the forefront, the latest lead back in a pipeline that includes Ron Dayne, Michael Bennett, Anthony Davis, Brian Calhoun, P.J. Hill, John Clay, Montee Ball, James White and Melvin Gordon.
But Shaw was skipped, as Jonathan Taylor came out of nowhere as a true freshman in 2017. Shaw started the season-opening win over Utah State, rushing for 84 yards on 18 carries while Taylor, the star of fall camp, had 87 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Taylor started the next week and hasn’t let go of the job, rushing for 4,171 yards in two seasons to become a leading Heisman Trophy candidate.
Taylor’s emergence sent Shaw right back in line. The Birmingham, Ala. native saw his numbers dip across the board as a sophomore in 2017, tallying 96 carries for 365 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games. He was removed from the rotation altogether after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee Nov. 25, 2017 at Minnesota, an injury that kept him off the field all of 2018.
“With my injuries it’s just been like a roller coaster,” Shaw said during the July 31 Media Day at Camp Randall Stadium. “One day I’ll feel great and then other days I won’t feel as good. That was the main setback for me.”
"I remember talking with Brad right in the first couple days of spring (camp), and he was frustrated," UW head coach Paul Chryst said. "But he's in a good spot right now. That's been one thing this summer that's been pretty energizing, because you care about who he is and we all know what he's gone through. ... There's still some steps to be taken, but I think he feels good right now."
Teammates like senior linebacker Christian Bell — also a Hoover High School alum — helped Shaw get through his 20 months away from the field.
“Him being my roommate, just hanging out a lot, talking and him being positive, staying positive,” Shaw said of Bell’s influence. “To have somebody that really, really knows you, being so far away from home, it really helps.”
Shaw also stayed involved with the team throughout a tough 2018 season that saw Wisconsin go 8-5, including 5-4 in Big Ten Conference play.
“We gave him a practice script and he’s coaching, he’s just another coach on the field,” running backs coach John Settle said of Shaw’s role while injured. “I think that kind of builds a bond with the guys. … He’s looking at it from a different point of view and he’s able to give input.”
Now, Shaw has worked his way back in the shuffle, albeit in a different role than when he entered his last healthy fall camp. He’s no longer fighting to be the next Badger star — Taylor has a stranglehold on that spot. Shaw is battling with junior Garrett Groshek and freshman Nakia Watson for the No. 2 running back position, a role that can still be lucrative in Wisconsin’s run-heavy offense.
“I’m not going to baby them, the best player’s going to play,” Settle said. “They know that. And then know that if they’re not the starter they’re competing for playing time. We have evolved into an offense that gives two or three people the opportunity to play — and some games it might get to four."
“Every day is a competition,” Shaw said of his mindset. “I’m battling with those guys, but for me it’s just when my name is called, make the most of it. Whether I get one carry a game, or two carries, this year I’m going to make the most of it. ... The mindset of getting better and just grinding, getting into that camp routine and not having any setbacks. Finally being able to do what I want, when I want and do things on the field. I’m excited for it.”
By all accounts, the 6-foot-1, 216-pound Shaw has put in the work to get his body ready to go.
“He’s finally looking like the Bradrick Shaw of old,” Settle said. “If you look at him from a numbers standpoint, he’s as strong as he’s ever been… his weights are good… For him, it’s a mental thing. Any time you have the type of knee injury he had, that’s always the question, can he come back and play that way?”
The Badgers are going to find out.
“He’s going to have to get hit in camp,” Settle said of how Shaw can get over the mental hurdles. “We’re going to make it live, he’s going to get tackled in camp, and I believe once he gets over that hurdle he’ll be fine.”
However, the Badgers aren’t going to force Shaw over it. Settle and the coaching staff plan to give him rest in order to keep him fresh throughout camp.
“There may be days where we say, ‘hey you’re out,’” Settle said of Shaw, who was held out of full contact drills throughout spring camp. “Take the day off and make sure that structurally everything’s good and he doesn’t have a setback. And then the next day let him go.
“We know that if he’s back and he’s healthy, a healthy Bradrick Shaw helps us a lot. We look forward to anything he can give us. … Shaw has proven that he can run through tackles, he can get the edge, he can run away from people, so if we can get him back to being that guy, that adds value and helps our group a lot. … I hope through constant communication that he understands there’s a spot for him. He’s going to have opportunities to play.”
A healthy competition
Groshek and Watson will also likely get opportunities in a group that looks to provide depth behind Taylor. Groshek, a 5-foot-11, 220-pound junior, rushed for 425 yards and a touchdown on 65 carries last year, primarily as the No. 3 running back and a third-down specialist.
“Being a former quarterback, those guys look at the game differently,” Settle said of Groshek, a former all-state quarterback at Amherst High School. “The way he studies the game… the way he prepares… we’re able to put him into pressure situations. … He knows the defenses, a lot of times he knows how a guy’s going to react based on the run that we’re going to call, and because of his film study he knows who the free hitter is. He’s just a smart football player and that gives him a chance. Whereas talent-wise, he might not be there, the smarts and the mental part of it give him an edge to be able to make things happen.”
Watson, a 5-foot-11, 229-pound freshman from Austin, Texas, is in the mix for the first time after redshirting in 2018. Settle is looking to Watson to replace some of the production lost with the graduation of Taiwan Deal, who ran for 545 yards and six touchdowns on 82 carries last year.
While the Badgers are expecting are expecting production from Watson, the trio of veterans gives them stability if he struggles out of the gates as a freshman.
“JT and Garrett are both veterans too,” Shaw said of watching Taylor and Groshek the past two years. “It’s cool to watch those guys develop from when they first started playing here until now. It’s been great to see and great to watch. I’m excited for what we all can bring to the table this year.”
The veteran trio has helped make a cohesive running back group heading into a season that has uncertainty at quarterback and on the offensive line. Working as a unit is also made easier when there are carries to go around, not only this year but also once Taylor departs for the NFL.
“The one thing about this group is that they all want the same thing, they all push each other,” Settle said of the running backs. “We do this thing in the summer called the summer film festival. We have the older guys take the younger guys under their wings and they go through the whole offense while we’re away. The players run it, and it’s set up so the older guys show the younger guys the ropes, and the young guys get an opportunity to see that these guys want to help us."
“We’re older, so I feel like us three know what to expect more with camp and our expectations,” Shaw added. “What we should do during practices and how to get better. We’ve just got to pull the younger guys and let them gravitate more towards what we do.”
The veteran group has the Badgers running smoothly in camp, something that they’ll hope to carry over to the season opener Aug. 30 at home against South Florida.
“It’s a talented group, it’s a smart group, and we’re going to challenge them. We’re going to throw some things at them from day one and see how far we can take it," Settle said. “All of them are competing against each other daily, and because of that, no matter who the backup is, we feel like we’ve got a really good backup, because that guy has beaten out some guys.”
