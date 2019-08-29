MADISON — By just about any metric, Wisconsin’s 2018 season was a major disappointment.
Coming off a 13-1 campaign capped off by an Orange Bowl victory in 2017, the Badgers entered the year ranked No. 4 in the AP poll with hopes of contending for a Big Ten title and a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Instead, they suffered an early-season home loss to BYU that brought the hype train to a screeching halt, and stumbled to an 8-5 record on the year.
There was no shortage of disappointing moments during the year, but nothing was more frustrating for Wisconsin fans than the regular-season finale against Minnesota.
The Badgers entered the game having won 14 straight against their rivals. There are kids currently in high school throughout Wisconsin that were not even alive when the Gophers last had possession of Paul Bunyan’s Axe.
But on Thanksgiving weekend 2018, Minnesota came into Madison and manhandled the Badgers.
For most of 60 minutes, Minnesota straight up dominated Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium on its way to a 37-15 victory. It was the Gophers’ first win in Madison since 1994, their biggest victory in the series since a 35-10 win in 1969 and their most decisive victory at Camp Randall Stadium since a 24-0 win in 1936 during the heyday of Minnesota football.
It was a brutal, humbling loss for the Badgers that added a shot of rejuvenation to a rivalry that had become entirely one-sided and a huge boon for a Minnesota program that believes it’s on the upswing under head coach P.J. Fleck.
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard has a particularly distinctive viewpoint when it comes to the Wisconsin-Minnesota rivalry. Leonhard was a junior when the Gophers beat the Badgers 37-34 on a last-second field goal in Minneapolis in 2003. That would prove to be Minnesota’s last win in the series until last fall.
“I have a unique perspective. Unfortunately, I was on the team when (Minnesota) had the Axe last prior to this last season,” Leonhard said. “I’ve seen the good and I’ve seen the bad. I’ve watched them rush our sideline. I’ve rushed their sideline to go get the Axe. So I’ve seen it from both sides.”
Though all the losses obviously count the same, Leonhard admitted there was an extra sting attached to the defeat at the hands of Minnesota last November.
“I think any time you lose a rivalry game, especially with the success we’ve had in rivalry games — I think that senior class, that might’ve been the only one they lost,” he said. “Obviously that’s not the way you want to send your seniors out. Not the way you want to send out a group that did so much for this program.”
Wisconsin entered this offseason with no shortage of sources for motivation. There is always plenty to be found following a season that failed to live up to expectations. The desire to get the Badgers back to double-digit wins and contending for division titles to prove that last year was an aberration and not a new normal is certainly among them.
For some players, the bitter taste of being the group that let Minnesota snap the losing streak and the appetite for revenge that comes with it can be a significant motivator.
“Hopefully we can grow from that. I know it was part of the motivation of the offseason. We had plenty of motivation this offseason, but I know that’s part of it,” Leonhard said. “Certain guys, it takes different things to motivate them. And for a number of our guys (the Minnesota loss) is a big thing. It’s real and it’s something that’s not going to go away.”
As much as any sport, college football is defined by its rivalries. And like any great college football rivalry, the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe is one that transcends specific coaching regimes or eras and has maintained a healthy dose of hatred over the years through the highs and lows.
A game three months away is obviously not going to be a major focal point for the team this far out. Nevertheless, there is no denying that the Minnesota matchup is going to have some extra significance — maybe even more so than usual. And given that the Big Ten West looks as wide open as ever, it could carry some major division title implications as well when these two teams meet in Minneapolis on Thanksgiving weekend.
“Just to see how it’s morphed — I’m excited that (the rivalry) is still such a big deal,” Leonhard said. “To the players, to the coaches, to everyone on this campus and in the state, it’s so special. I think that’s the thing I’m probably most proud of is how we continued to build on that tradition.
“And now it’s time to get the Axe back.”
