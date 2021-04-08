FRITZ COLUMN: Alvarez's time built much more than successful teams

For about 20 years, every athlete committing to the University of Wisconsin came in thinking they were joining a big-time program and successful athletic department.
And they were right.
The struggles that older generations of Wisconsin athletes and fans remember no longer exist in the minds of those currently putting on a red and white uniform.
Barry Alvarez retiring may have officially put the struggles of the 1970s and 1980s to bed. The longtime football coach and athletic director buried those memories over a 31-year career during which the Wisconsin Badgers became a national brand.
Still, any discussion of Alvarez naturally includes the role he played in putting the Badgers on the map. It’s good to remember where the athletic department came from — and what it took turn it around — but that’s just not the experience anymore.
The UW football and men’s basketball teams — along with nearly every other sport on campus — are in their fourth straight decade of success.
During Alvarez’s retirement announcement Tuesday, broadcaster Matt Lepay spoke about how the Badgers have appeared in a combined 49 football bowl games and NCAA men’s basketball tournaments since 1993, which leads the nation.
And the Badgers haven’t just shown up.
The football team is 16-10 in bowl games during that period, including winning three of its seven Rose Bowl appearances. The men’s basketball team is 35-23 in its last 23 tournament appearances, a run that's included 10 Sweet 16s, three Final Fours and one championship game appearance.
Prior to making the Rose Bowl and NCAA tournament in 1994, UW's football team had appeared in six bowl games while the men’s basketball program played in just two NCAA tournaments in the 1940s.
The yearly success has brought a set of standards that the various generations of Wisconsin fans have had a somewhat difficult time agreeing on. While every big moment was once an unforeseen celebration, Badgers fans have come to expect those moments each season.
The standard is as high as it's ever been. That was illustrated during the 2020-21 football and basketball seasons, which were viewed as unsuccessful, despite including a bowl win and an NCAA tournament win.
The success has extended throughout the athletic department, as UW teams won 16 national championships in Alvarez’s 16 years as athletic director (with the possibility of adding a couple more before his retirement becomes official this summer).
Yet, the ways in which Alvarez helped change Wisconsin go well beyond the locker rooms. The Badgers have provided moments to fans throughout the state.
Moments to gather, moments to celebrate and moments to feel part of something. Those feelings, and the atmosphere surrounding Wisconsin athletics, have helped make Madison one of the better college towns in the country.
It’s impossible to be in town on a fall Saturday and not be aware a football game is going on. Everyone likes to give the student section grief for showing up late — or not at all — but a large portion of the town bases their weekend around the game, whether they attend it or not.
That big-game buzz doesn’t exist everywhere, but it does travel. The past 27 years have given Wisconsin fans frequent opportunities to go on the road and share an experience at the Rose Bowl, Big Ten Championship or Big Ten Tournament.
But the atmosphere has built up well beyond attending a game. Those same feelings can be found watching on the couch, sneaking to a TV or peering down at a phone during a wedding, listening to Lepay on the radio or just reaching out to a group text during games.
That's where Wisconsin really excels. Sure, those conversations and emotions always go much more smoothly when the Badgers come away with a win. But it's the moments surrounding the event that have built the community atmosphere to the point that — even if the athletic department hits another rough patch — the fandom is here to stay.