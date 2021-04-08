FRITZ COLUMN: Alvarez's time built much more than successful teams

Moments to gather, moments to celebrate and moments to feel part of something. Those feelings, and the atmosphere surrounding Wisconsin athletics, have helped make Madison one of the better college towns in the country.

It’s impossible to be in town on a fall Saturday and not be aware a football game is going on. Everyone likes to give the student section grief for showing up late — or not at all — but a large portion of the town bases their weekend around the game, whether they attend it or not.

That big-game buzz doesn’t exist everywhere, but it does travel. The past 27 years have given Wisconsin fans frequent opportunities to go on the road and share an experience at the Rose Bowl, Big Ten Championship or Big Ten Tournament.

But the atmosphere has built up well beyond attending a game. Those same feelings can be found watching on the couch, sneaking to a TV or peering down at a phone during a wedding, listening to Lepay on the radio or just reaching out to a group text during games.