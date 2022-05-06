How Portage alum Dalton Brauner went from clueless to UW-Stout rugby all-star

Dalton Brauner remembers back to before his freshman year, when he had three things he wanted to do upon arriving on the UW-Stout campus in Menomonie: Try something new outside of his comfort zone, meet new people and avoid the infamous “freshman 15.”

The engineering technology major looked at a handful of engineering clubs, but they didn’t exactly tickle Brauner’s fancy. Greek life wasn’t up his alley, either.

It was then that he heeded the advice of a family friend from one year earlier.

“My sister went to school at UW-Stevens Point and she had a close friend who played rugby for the Black and Blood, which is UW-Stevens Point’s team, and he met me once,” Brauner said. “... He was like, ‘Maybe you should try rugby when you go to UW-Stout.’”

Brauner did more than give it a try.

Despite having played just one year of youth football, the 2018 Portage grad transformed himself into a starter for the Blue Devils in his freshman year, ultimately becoming a collegiate all-star as he wraps up his senior year.

It’s made for some incredible memories and a prime example of what one can accomplish if they go all-in on something.

“He’s always been someone where if he gets something in his head that he wants to do, he’s going to figure out a way to do it,” said Dawn Brauner, Dalton’s mother. “If that means overcoming different obstacles or barriers to get to the end result, which would be a positive end result, he’s going to figure out a way to get there.”

The biggest obstacle facing Brauner during his freshman year was learning the sport. He’d played football, but only for a year in fifth grade.

He admitted he “didn’t really have an aggressive side,” so he got more involved with theater and the marching band. When he did consider trying football again later in high school, he felt it was too late.

“It was one of those things where I had a tinge of regret not going out, but I also knew by that time — junior and senior year — I would have been way behind,” he said.

Playing at 100% at all times

Both Dalton and Dawn said that one of the main rules in their household is if you start a season playing a sport or doing an activity, you’re going to finish it.

So Dalton dived in head first after mustering the courage to try rugby despite being clueless about the sport.

Brauner’s ability to pick up the game astonished classmate and team president Evan Cwiekowski.

“He went from no experience to then starting his freshman year as a hooker in the scrum,” Cwiekowski said. “Considering he not just had to learn how to run a back line and how to pass a ball, but to actually be useful in set pieces and provide a good hook in the scrum, there’s so much he picked up on so quickly.”

Brauner skipped the Portage High School curling team to the state semifinals as a senior, so he knows the role confidence plays in being successful in sports. He’s tried to apply that knowledge to rugby.

“If you feel good on the field and you’re confident with what you’re doing and deep down you have a general idea of what you’re supposed to be doing, then I know for me, I play better,” he said. “I play better when I’m happy, having a good time and just out there playing rugby.”

Fitness fueling lifelong memories

Brauner attacked getting in shape to play with the same intensity as learning the game. He avoided the “freshman 15”, dropping 15 pounds of fat while adding 10 pounds of muscle.

He’s continued that dedication to staying in peak physical condition to help him excel on the field.

“He’s pretty committed to his workout routine and diet routine,” his mother said.

That dedication has been worth it. Brauner, along with Cwiekowski and five other teammates, were named to the Midwest Barbarians Collegiate All-Star Team and took part in the NCR Men’s National Shield Challenge earlier this year in Houston.

“To see him now, his senior year, as this starting player that brings so much energy to practice, is pretty incredible,” Cwiekowski said.

Brauner will play with the Blue Devils at the Collegiate Rugby Championship May Madness 7s tournament later this month in New Orleans.

“We’re certainly impressed with it in a good way,” Dawn Brauner said about her son’s success. “And it’s been a good experience for him. Scary for me as a mom, but we’re very proud of him.”

Brauner hopes others will follow in his footsteps and attempt something new. It’s a choice he’s thankful he made.

“I enjoy looking back on it, being like, ‘Yeah, I joined rugby to meet people and stay athletic, but look at where it’s taken me,’” he said.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.