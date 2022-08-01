Remembering 'Mr. Mile' Don Gehrmann, a 12-time Big Ten running champion with Wisconsin

Don Gehrmann, one of the country’s top collegiate runners during his time at the University of Wisconsin and a 12-time Big Ten Conference individual champion, has died.

Known as “Mr. Mile” during his running career, Gehrmann was 94 when he died on July 23 at Stoughton Hospital, according to an obituary.

His dominant stint on the track, especially in the mile, earned him election to the Madison Sports Hall of Fame in 1976, the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame in 1980 and the UW Athletic Hall of Fame as a charter member in 1991.

Described by Time magazine as “skinny and bespectacled,” Gehrmann was the only four-time winner of the Big Ten one-mile run in its 75 years of existence at the conference outdoor meet. He won it from 1947 to 1950, part of a slate of five outdoor titles; his résumé also included five indoor championships and two for cross country.

He was NCAA champion in the mile from 1948 to 1950 and ran in the 1948 London Olympics. He also set the world record in the 1,000-yard run both indoors and outdoors and won the Wanamaker Mile at New York’s Madison Square Garden four straight years.

Gehrmann was a fixture on the running circuit after college but he missed qualifying for the 1952 Games and retired from competitive running and eventually became a teacher in the Milwaukee area.

That’s where his running began in the 1930s but it was because of another love — baseball. He had to outrun classmates to reserve a diamond outside his elementary school during lunch breaks.

“I was always quick,” Gehrmann said in a 1981 Wisconsin State Journal profile. “I remember that I ran home for lunch, ate quickly and then ran back again, all in 15 minutes, to save the diamond. That was my first experience at running.”

Gehrmann didn’t run with the stopwatch in mind, said his son-in-law, Mike Gordon. He was just out to finish first.

And Gehrmann didn’t talk much about his running career with his children, said his daughter Kathy Gordon. Photos of Gehrmann with Douglas MacArthur and Prince Philip, however, showed his place in the sporting world.

“Back in those days, track was like tier-1 college football today,” Mike Gordon said. “It was considered something. And to be on the worldwide stage was remarkable.”

Born Nov. 16, 1927, in Milwaukee, Gehrmann is survived by his five children with wife Delores, who died in 2016.

A memorial service is scheduled for noon Saturday at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive.