'Flood of people' fill Beaver Dam fieldhouse to watch national champion UW women's volleyball team

No championships were at stake. The outcome didn’t even matter at all, in fact.

Yet an hour beforehand, there was a line of about 200 people waiting to get in — because despite the actual circumstances of the contest, it was a big draw.

It was the University of Wisconsin women’s volleyball team, the reigning NCAA Division I national champion.

The Badgers played UW-Green Bay on Tuesday night at Beaver Dam High School in a spring practice scrimmage, attracting a little under 2,500 fans — a sold-out crowd — to the school’s state of the art fieldhouse that opened in January 2018.

“It’s crazy,” Beaver Dam girls volleyball coach Doug Pickarts, who in the fall finished his 34th year coaching at the prep level, said of the anticipation Tuesday evening. “I didn’t think people would show up this early but I told my family, ‘Make sure you’re here at 6:30 when the doors open.’”

“Look at the flood of people that are in here,” he added while panning the venue.

The Badgers won all four sets, although technically the fourth set was a formality intended for added practice time.

But while the coaches and players certainly had objectives as far as Xs and Os and position battles and the like, the evening was about far more than just the game.

It was about entertainment, and about giving people from outside of Madison an opportunity to come watch one of the top programs in the country compete on the court.

Faye White, from Waupun, wasn’t surprised the place was packed.

“Because,” she said, “I know a lot of people who want to be here who aren’t here because the tickets are sold out. I just think it’s awesome.”

White said she bought 12 tickets when they went on sale the morning of Friday, March 11 — although they were first-come, first-serve and didn’t actually cost a penny due to NCAA rules that prohibit high schools from profiting off of colleges — and took her daughters, nieces and nephews and a group of their friends.

All under the age of 14.

“They were very excited. I told them last night because I didn’t want to have to talk about it for a long time beforehand,” she said with a chuckling, knowing that if she had told them any sooner the anticipation might have been too much. “I told them last night to be ready to go, and they were like, ‘Seriously mom?’ And I was like, ‘Yep, seriously.’

On the other end of the attendance spectrum were too retired men, one who lives on Beaver Dam Lake after a long career as the band director at Cashton High School and the other a Middleton resident who was a professor in the music department at UW — a trombone player himself.

They’re both graduates of the UW School of Music, and have been friends for many years.

“This was an absolute wonderful opportunity for Beaver Dam. I couldn’t believe that the NCAA champion would come here to play. And I was not disappointed — they played well,” said David Johnson, the Beaver Dam resident.

“I’ve been a volleyball nut my whole life,” added Bill Richardson, a UW women’s volleyball season-ticket holder for a number of years now who got the tickets and invited Johnson along, driving up from Middleton to watch.

Richardson said him and his son went to the final four in Pittsburgh in 2019, and attended again in December when the Badgers beat Nebraska for the program’s first national title.

“I just love this team,” said Richardson. “They’ve just gotten better and better.”

It was a special night for Marie (Meyer) Lotto, too. The 1998 Beaver Dam High School graduate played for the Badgers in college and was on the team that lost to Nebraska in the 2000 national championship match.

She was honored between the second and third sets.

But she said the event was about the Badgers getting a chance to showcase their program in front of a different crowd than normal.

“It’s such a great opportunity for the community,” she said.

Lotto, who has a biomedical engineering degree from UW and got her MBA from Massachusetts Institute of Technology while she and her husband lived in the Boston area for 15 years after her undergraduate studies, said watching the Badgers win the title this past season was special.

“Most games were tape-delayed, but that one I had to watch live,” said Lotto, who now lives in Beaver Dam to be closer to family. “I had at least three text strings going with the different alumni from the teams that I played with at Wisconsin.

“Everybody was so excited and jazzed up. It’s definitely memorable.”

Tuesday was certainly a memorable night for Beaver Dam senior Leila Ashley and a couple of her friends, who thought they would just be fans but ended up part of the crew helping put the event on, as ball girls after Beaver Dam athletic director Melissa Gehring asked if they’d lend a hand shortly before play began.

“We didn’t really know what we were doing at first,” Ashley said, “but we got the hang of it.”

A lot of the Badgers are trying to get the hang of things right now, too — not because they lack talent or anything, but a number of players are gone from last year’s team and the holdovers and newcomers are looking to make it a seamless transition.

“It was a packed house the entire night, which is awesome — especially since both teams are trying new things, trying new players in new positions, trying to get them to stretch themselves, and it’s really cool to see them have to do that in front of 2,000 people,” said UW assistant coach Gary White, who along with fellow assistant Brittany Dildine assumed control with head coach Kelly Sheffield not making the trip. “So I’m really appreciate of the whole Beaver Dam community for coming out tonight.”

Fans have been coming out to watch the UW women’s volleyball team for a while now, the result of the program skyrocketing to elite status over the last decade.

It wasn’t always that way.

“When I was a young coach at DeForest, we would take our teams to matches (at the UW Field House) and you could sit anywhere you want,” Pickarts said. Now, you can’t do that there. I go to a couple matches a year if I can and it’s always packed. It’s already had strong volleyball roots with some of the other coaches, but Kelly’s taken it to another level.

“People are just excited for volleyball in this area.”

Keith Milkowski, who’s retired now but won 11 WIAA Division 2 state championships between 1993 and 2008 during his tenure as Waupun head coach, agreed.

“I can remember going to Badger games in the late 80s and early 90s when Steve Lowe was the coach, and he was just building the program then,” Milkowski said. “There would be 1,000 or 2,000 people in the Field House. And now they’re at a point where Wisconsin is in the top-five in attendance every single year with Hawaii and Nebraska and the volleyball powers.”

There’s certainly a buzz surrounding UW women’s volleyball right now, and that was on full display Tuesday night.

From the time the doors were ready to open all the way until the time the scrimmage ended.

“We knew — even though we said it was going to open at 6:30 — if it’s general admission people were going to be here in line. I’m glad it wasn’t raining and I’m glad it wasn’t too cold. That was pretty cool,” Gehring said about the line at the door.

It was a particularly special night for Gehring, herself a volleyball player in college at UW-Eau Claire — her former teammate Kim Wudi is the Blugolds head coach and in November led them to the NCAA Division III national title, the program’s first — who was over the moon to work so closely with the Badgers program to put this event on.

“A little star-struck,” she said describing the feeling. “This is a lot of excitement over volleyball, and it’s awesome.”

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

