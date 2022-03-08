National champion Wisconsin women's volleyball team coming to Beaver Dam

The phone rang and Beaver Dam High School athletic director Melissa Gehring answered.

It wasn’t any ordinary work call — it was the University of Wisconsin women’s volleyball team, winners of the NCAA Division I national championship over rival Nebraska on Dec. 18, on the other end.

“It was assistant coach Gary White,” Gehring said.

Why might White and the Badgers be calling Gehring?

For this, it turns out: Wisconsin and UW-Green Bay will play each other in an exhibition match on March 29 at Beaver Dam High School.

“They called and asked if we would like to host,” Gehring said, “and I jumped at the opportunity.”

The UW women’s volleyball team has built a large following over the last decade, having advanced to the final four in 2013, 2019 and 2020 and finishing as the national runner-up each of those last two years.

Last December, the Badgers finally knocked the door down and won the whole shebang.

Wisconsin will also play exhibitions against Marquette on April 10 at Mukwonago High School and Northern Iowa on April 15 at the University of Dubuque (Iowa).

“Over the past couple of years one of the things our program has wanted to do is we wanted to get out into the community of Wisconsin and be able to showcase our program, what we’re about, how great volleyball is as a sport,” White said of the tour, which covers ground in the southeast and southwest parts of the state and, in Beaver Dam, creeps up toward the Fox Valley and northeast parts of the state.

“It gives us that opportunity to get out in the community — to get to places where sometimes it’s a little bit tougher for them to get all the way to Madison from where they’re from,” White added.

It’s an idea that White said has been “rumbling around in our minds” in recent years.

Now, the Badgers are doing it.

Because of NCAA compliance and regulation protocols, high schools are not able to profit off universities by selling tickets for events like this or operating concession stands.

So tickets for the three events will be free of charge, available online at GoFan.com. Tickets for the exhibition match at BDHS, specifically, will be available beginning at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Capacity for the match at BDHS, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening an hour before that, will be 2,500, and tickets will be first come, first serve. Fans will need to have their ticket ahead of time, as there will be none available at the door.

“We’re excited that both of those gyms have pretty good size capacity-wise for a high school gym,” White said of Beaver Dam and Mukwonago. “When we usually have 7,000 people in the Field House, we’re excited to see what it’s like to play in a packed high school gym with the 2,000 to 3,000 fans that those guys can sit.”

Gehring is excited, too — but not just for event itself.

She’s also excited that the school’s state-of-the-art fieldhouse, opened in mid-January of 2018 as part of a $49.8 million district-wide improvements project resulting from a referendum that passed in November of 2016, continues to pay dividends.

“I really have to commend our Beaver Dam community,” Gehring said, “for building a facility that would attract an event like this to come.”

Wisconsin and UWGB are providing the officials and athletic trainers for the exhibition match later this month, but BDHS is taking care of the rest.

All three parties hope it’s an event that helps take care of the future of volleyball in Wisconsin.

“We want to continue to have volleyball be a premier sport in the state,” White said.

