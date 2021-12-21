Waupun graduate Marcus Domask among best in Missouri Valley Conference so far this season

Finals week for most college students is taking place right now, so the sports schedules are a bit lighter while studying takes precedence.
It’s a good time to catch up on how some of the athletes from the area are doing at the next level.
So without further ado, a trip around the state and beyond.
Domask dominating
Once a star player at Waupun, leading the Warriors to the WIAA Division 3 boys basketball state title as a freshman in 2016, the runner-up spot as a senior in 2019 and the recipient of the state’s Mr. Basketball award that same year, Marcus Domask is off to roaring start to his career at Southern Illinois University.
After being named second team All-Missouri Valley Conference and the MVC Freshman of the Year in 2019-20, Domask was off to another great year as a sophomore before his year got derailed by an injury 10 games in.
Healthy now, he’s picked up right where he left off.
Domask is sixth in the MVC in scoring (15.7 points per game) through 10 games, second in assists (4.3) and tops in minutes played (36.6).
SIU is 6-4 overall and 1-0 in league play. Domask had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists in Saturday’s 75-55, non-conference win over Maryvale ahead of Wednesday’s non-conference game at San Francisco.
Sister, sister!
Marcus’s older sibling, Maiah Domask, is having a great year so far herself, already earning a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (WIAC) Kwik Trip Athlete of the Week honor for the second time in her career as well as twice being named to the D3Hoops.com Team of the Week.
The latest honor, doled out last Tuesday, came on the heels of Domask’s monster game in her UW-Platteville women's basketball team's 80-61 win over Luther (Iowa) on Dec. 7. The fifth-year senior had 35 points, 16 rebounds.
She followed that up with 19 points and 10 rebounds in a 63-44 win over Augustana (Ill.) last Tuesday and now waits to hit the hardwood again until Dec. 29-30 when the Pioneers will play Edgewood College and Lake Forest (Ill.) in a holiday tournament at UW-Whitewater.
Domask, a Waupun 2017 grad, is averaging 18.3 points and 10.6 rebounds per game to lead Platteville to an 8-3 overall record thus far. The Pioneers are in a three-way tie with Eau Claire and Whitewater for first place in the WIAC in the early going of the league’s slate.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Waupun alum Domask coming back for fifth year of eligibility at UW-Platteville
Moving on up
Katelyn Meister has doubled her scoring output this season, going from 5.0 points per game as a sophomore last year on the Michigan Tech women’s basketball team to 11.3 in 12 games so far this season.
The Wisconsin Dells 2019 graduate is averaging 5.2 rebounds per game for the Huskies, an NCAA Division II program that plays in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC).
Meister had 17 points and seven rebounds in Tech’s most recent game, a 75-59, non-conference loss to Lindenwood (Missouri) on Sunday.
Tech is 8-4 overall and 3-1 in GLIAC play and now has two weeks off before entertaining UW-Parkside on Jan. 6 in Houghton, Mich.
Wilke will have to wait
After suffering a torn ACL a little over a year ago then spending the subsequent months rehabbing following surgery, Beaver Dam 2021 graduate Maty Wilke announced on Dec. 10 that she will not play for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team this winter, instead redshirting.
The All-State versatile guard, one of the top recruits in the country in her high school class who led the Golden Beavers to Division 2 state titles in 2018 and 2019 and to the state tournament as a junior in 2020 before it was abruptly called off because of the pandemic, will return for the Badgers in 2022-23.
"After speaking with Coach Moseley, the staff and my family, I have decided it is in my best interest to redshirt this season and focusing on making sure my knee is at 100 percent," Wilke said in a press release from the Badgers. "Though I may not be on the court, I am so excited to be a part of this program and to play and learn from Coach Mo!
Added ‘Coach Mo,’ the Badgers first-year head coach Marisa Mosely, "We're all very proud of Maty and the progress she has made in her recovery.
"As a competitor, Maty wants to be out on the court with her teammates; however, she contributes to our program in so many other ways. She is a true representation of what a Badger student-athlete is seen through her resilience, strength and infectious smile. She has wholly committed to her rehabilitation and I know that when she returns, the comeback will be one to watch out for!"
The Badgers are 3-9 this season and 0-2 in the Big Ten. Beaver Dam 2019 graduate Tara Stauffacher is averaging 2.9 points and 1.9 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game for UW.
Seltzner says so long
From preferred walk-on to potential NFL player, Columbus 2017 graduate Josh Seltzner is waving goodbye to the Wisconsin football team and won’t play in next week’s Las Vegas Bowl, instead choosing to avoid injury risk and train for his future as a pro prospect, according to the Wisconsin State Journal’s Colton Bartholomew.
The former walk-on offensive lineman told reporters last Thursday that he won’t return to the Badgers, opting to not use the extra year of eligibility allowed by the pandemic after the best season of his career.
Seltzner started 11 of UW’s 12 games and earned third-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten recognition from The Associated Press, as well as first-team honors from Big Ten coaches.
“It was really a blessing to be able to be recognized like that,” Seltzner said. “Still haven't quite fully wrapped my head around it yet, but I'm getting there.”
Helping hand
Ava Douglas, a Reedsburg 2019 graduate, is playing 18 minutes per game for the UW-Oshkosh women's basketball team and she's making the most of them, tied for the team lead in assists at 2.1 a contest.
She's also averaging 5.0 points a contest and almost a steal per game (0.9) as the Titans are off to 7-2 overall start and a 1-1 start in WIAC play.
Pointing the way
Garrett Nelson is making the most of his extra year of eligibility allowed by the pandemic, building upon a 2020-21 campaign that saw him garner All-WIAC honorable mention accolades to the tune of a team high 15.9 points per game for the UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team.
The Beaver Dam 2017 graduate is also averaging 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals for games for the Pointers, who are 3-6 overall and 0-2 in league play.
Area pair steering Stevens Point
Wisconsin Dells 2019 graduate Jamie Pfeifer is averaging 8.8 points for the Pointers women's basketball team, second only to one.
That one is Sauk Prairie 2017 grad Taylor Greenheck, who's putting up 9.5 points per game.
They're both also among the team leaders in rebounding at 4.6 and 4.5 per game, respectively.
The Pointers are 7-4 overall but 0-2 in WIAC play.
Warrior, Beaver helping Eagles soar
The UW-La Crosse men's basketball team is off to a strong start as the Eagles have opened the year 9-2 overall, with both losses coming in the WIAC.
Will Fuhrmann, a 2020 Reedsburg grad, is helping lead the way. The former Beaver has started every game this season, averaging 4.1 points and 3.4 rebounds in 23.8 minutes per game.
Craig Steele isn't playing a ton of minutes for the Eagles, just 9.2 per game to be exact. But the 2018 Portage grad is chipping in when he is on the floor, averaging 3.0 points and 1.3 assists per game.
What Warriors!
Jenna Mace, a Wisconsin Dells 2018 grad, is leading the Wisconsin Lutheran College women's basketball team in scoring at 13.8 points per game and also is tied for the lead in assists at 2.1 a night.
Better yet, she's helped the Warriors to an 8-0 start and a spot in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association top-25 poll at No. 16. It's the Warriors' highest ranking ever.
Also helping the Warriors hot start is Fall River 2020 grad Sam Leisemann, who is averaging almost a double-double at 10.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
Ally Gough from Horicon — she attended Mountain Top Christian on Highway 33 just outside of Horicon and graduated in 2018 — as well as Horicon High School 2020 grad Nicole Jongebloed are also on the Warriors' roster.
Gough is averaging 5.8 points per game and Jongebloed is putting up 4.3 points and 5.3 rebounds a contest.
Former Blue Devil helping drive Duhawks
Jackson Kolinski, a 2018 Lodi grad, is making a major impact in his first full season starting for the Loras College men's basketball team. The 6-foot-6 guard is averaging 10.4 points in 23 minutes per game.
Kolinski is also adding 6.6 rebounds and has scored in double-figures four times, including a career-high 30 in a 166-74 rout of Greenville University on Nov. 17.
Thanks to Kolinski's efforts, the Duhawks are 8-2 overall, including 2-1 in American Rivers Conference play.
GALLERY: Marcus Domask has fun his freshman season at Southern Illinois University
Marcus Domask 3
Marcus Domask 4
Marcus Domask 2
Marcus Domask
Marcus Domask
Prep boys basketball photo: Marcus Domask receives 2019 Mr. Basketball award
Marcus Domask
Marcus Domask
Marcus Domask
Marcus Domask
Marcus Domask
Marcus Domask
Marcus Domask
Marcus Domask
Marcus Domask 4.jpg
Marcus Domask 4.jpg
Marcus Domask 2.jpg
Marcus Domask 3.jpg
Marcus Domask 2.jpg
Marcus Domask
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.