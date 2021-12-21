Waupun graduate Marcus Domask among best in Missouri Valley Conference so far this season

The Wisconsin Dells 2019 graduate is averaging 5.2 rebounds per game for the Huskies, an NCAA Division II program that plays in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC).

Meister had 17 points and seven rebounds in Tech’s most recent game, a 75-59, non-conference loss to Lindenwood (Missouri) on Sunday.

Tech is 8-4 overall and 3-1 in GLIAC play and now has two weeks off before entertaining UW-Parkside on Jan. 6 in Houghton, Mich.

Wilke will have to wait

After suffering a torn ACL a little over a year ago then spending the subsequent months rehabbing following surgery, Beaver Dam 2021 graduate Maty Wilke announced on Dec. 10 that she will not play for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team this winter, instead redshirting.

The All-State versatile guard, one of the top recruits in the country in her high school class who led the Golden Beavers to Division 2 state titles in 2018 and 2019 and to the state tournament as a junior in 2020 before it was abruptly called off because of the pandemic, will return for the Badgers in 2022-23.