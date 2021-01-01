YEAR IN REVIEW: Top 10 area sports stories from 2020

It felt as though 10 years were compacted into one in 2020.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused a lot of heartache for many across the board, but even through it all, there were still some bright spots to come from it. Below are the top 10 area sports stories from 2020.
1. Beaver Dam girls hoops has surreal year
The Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team saw plenty of highs and lows during the 2019-20 season, a trend that's continued into the new campaign. On Jan. 21, coach Tim Chase took a medical leave of absence from coaching basketball and teaching math at Beaver Dam High School after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumor in his colon. Chase would come back right before the WIAA Division 2 postseason began for the Golden Beavers, who earned a fourth straight trip to the state tournament by defeating Pulaski, 55-41, in the sectional final. However, on the second day of the tournament March 13, the day Beaver Dam's journey for a fourth consecutive state title was set to begin against Pewaukee, the COVID-19 pandemic began in earnest, forcing the WIAA to cancel the remainder of the girls and boys postseasons. However, 2020 wasn’t totally a wash. Right before the school year was set to begin, star player Maty Wilke verbally committed to play for the University of Wisconsin after years of being heavily recruited by the Badgers. She helped the Golden Beavers beat Plymouth 91-29 in the second game of the 2020-21 season, scoring 22 points to become the program's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Cassidy Trotter’s mark of 1,159 points. Wilke went on to extend her new program record to 1,299 over the next six games before suffering a torn right ACL on Dec. 14 when she landed awkwardly after a putback just 4 minutes into a 72-33 thumping of Madison Edgewood. The Golden Beavers haven't skipped a beat following the injury, extending their unbeaten start to the year to 12-0.
2. Ben Emler breaks Columbus’ 28-year old scoring record
Ben Emler had a remarkable career for the Columbus prep basketball team. He was a contributing member as a freshman before taking over the reins the next three years as the Cardinals' main man. That starring role reached new heights on Feb. 2 as Emler scored a career-high 35 points and tied 1992 grad Erik Quamme’s career scoring record of 1,353 points in a 61-39 non-conference victory over Platteville. Emler would break the record with his first bucket on Feb. 4 in a 48-39 Capitol North Conference victory over Watertown Luther Prep before finishing his stellar career with 1,540 points. Emler averaged 20.1 points and 8.9 rebounds a game on his way to being named the Capitol North's Player of the Year and earning all-league honors for the third straight year. He helped guide the Cardinals to 16-9 overall record, including 7-3 in the Capitol North, before falling to Waupun, 61-57, in a season-ending WIAA Div. 3 sectional semifinal game on March 12.
3. Marcus Domask has special freshman season at Southern Illinois
Waupun 2019 graduate Marcus Domask had quite the storied prep boys basketball career with the Warriors — leading the program to a WIAA Div. 2 state title as a freshman in 2016 and then a Div. 2 state runner-up as a senior in 2019 when he was was named Wisconsin’s coveted Mr. Basketball. Domask was used to having success at the highest level. He showed that his freshman season at Southern Illinois University, helping the Salukis go 16-16 overall and 10-8 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Domask's impact was immediate as he was one of four freshmen nationally to average at least 13.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game. He scored in double-figures 22 times, had two double-doubles, and scored 20 or more points five times. The impressive debut season garnered second-team All-MVC, as well as spots on the MVC all-Newcomer and all-Freshmen Teams. To top off the success he had, Domask was voted by the league's coaches as Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, becoming the eighth player in MVC history to sweep both awards. Domask has started his sophomore season off with a bang as well. He’s started all eight games for the Salukis, averaging 18.1 points, 5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Those are all close to or better than his freshman season where he averaged 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game. Domask had 14 total blocks as a freshman, he already has nine as a sophomore. He’s shooting 50% from the floor as a sophomore, compared to 46.9% as a freshman.
4. BD’s McGauley ends senior season with bang
While 2020 was awful for everyone, Beaver Dam senior Morgan McGauley made everything count her final season in the water for the Golden Beavers girls swim team. McGauley became the first Golden Beaver to qualify for the 100-yard freestyle for the WIAA Division 1 state meet at Waukesha South High School since 2005 by placing third at the Germantown sectional with a time of 53.70 seconds. The mark set a new school record, one which McGauley rebroke at the state meet, finishing just off the podium in ninth place with a time of 52.74. McGauley reached her preseason goal of finishing with a 52-second 100 free, and was able to perform well while maintaining and equally busy schedule out of the water. McGauley performed in Beaver Dam’s musical rendition of “Songs for a New World” on Nov. 12, 13 and 15 sandwiched around her state appearance on Nov. 14.
5. Beaver Dam boys hockey has big 2019-20 season
Beaver Dam also thrived on the ice as the Golden Beavers boys hockey team went on an improbable run to reach their first sectional final since 2005. The Golden Beavers, who went 15-7-2 in the regular season and finished third in the Badger North Conference at 6-3-1, got hot at the right time, closing the regular season on a five-game win streak where they averaged 8.4 goals per game. That hot streak proved just the spark No. 7 Beaver Dam needed in the playoffs. After escaping 6-5 in the Div. 1 regional semifinals against Appleton United, the Golden Beavers upset second-seeded Fond du Lac, 6-3, before stunning No. 3 Neenah co-op in the sectional semifinal. Junior Riley Vanderhoeven scored once and assisted Wesley Biel on another, while goaltender Kirk Davis finished with 43 saves in the sectional semifinal win. Beaver Dam's magic ultimately ran out however, falling to eventual state runner up Green Bay Notre Dame, 2-0, in the sectional final, denying the Golden Beavers their first state appearance since 2002. After the season was over, Davis was named a unanimous first-team all-Badger North goalie and senior forward Ben Cremers, who had five goals in the regional final win, also garnered first-team honors. Senior Dalton Jones was a second-team defenseman, while Vanderhoeven was an honorable mention forward and sophomore Connor Strasser was an honorable mention defenseman.
6. Nate Abel has incredible year for Beaver Dam
Senior Nate Abel has gotten off to a great start for the Beaver Dam prep boys basketball team this season. The 6-foot-2 guard has led the Golden Beavers to a 9-0 overall record and has had a couple notable games, including a 28-point performance, including a perfect 18-for-18 at the free throw line, in an 80-64 win over Janesville Craig on Dec. 8. The perfect night at the charity stripe set a new program record for the most made free throws in a game without missing, with a minimum of 10 attempts. The previous record was 13-of-13 by Ryan Benish in the 1993-94 season, and five others are tied for third at 12-of-12. He followed that performance up three weeks later in a 79-75 victory over Oshkosh North. Abel splashed in 10 3-pointers, two shy of the program record, en route to a 41-point night for the fourth-best performance in program history. It also helped Abel become the seventh Golden Beaver reach the 1,000-point career mark. It's just the latest in what's been a phenomenal year in which Abel earned unanimous first-team all-Badger North Conference honors for the 2019-20 season after scoring a league-best 21 points per game and leading Beaver Dam to an 11-13 overall record.
7. Former Columbus football stars shine for Badgers
While it was a lackluster season for the Wisconsin football team, former Columbus standouts Andy Vujnovich and Josh Seltzner were two bright spots in the 2020 season. Vujnovich, a transfer punter from Division III University of Dubuque (Iowa), earned the starting job and ultimately earned honorable mention all-Big Ten recognition. Vujnovich, who was granted a waiver by the NCAA just before the season began, averaged 41.8 yards per put on 34 punts over seven games, including 14 downed inside the 20 yardline and five over 50 yards. He notched career-high 60-yard punts against Illinois on Oct. 23 and against Iowa on Dec. 12. Not to be outdone, Seltzner appeared in six games and made multiple starts on the Badgers vaunted offensive line. Seltzner, a redshirt-junior, helped the Badgers average 181 yards and 10 touchdowns through the air, while also creating holes on the ground the tune of 164.6 yards per game and 13 more scores. The duo helped Wisconsin close out the season on a high note as the Badgers downed Wake Forest, 42-28, in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 to finish the year at 4-3, including 3-3 in Big Ten play.
8. Beaver Dam football gets coaching makeover
Beaver Dam prep football coach Steve Kuenzi stepped down after the end of the 2019 season, which saw the Golden Beavers go 2-7 overall and finish tied for fifth with Baraboo in the Badger North Conference at 2-5. In early February, offensive coordinator under Kuenzi, Brock Linde, was named the interim head coach of the Golden Beavers. Linde, a 2004 alum of Beaver Dam, has spent the last six seasons with the Golden Beavers, and the last 4½ as offensive coordinator, helping guide the Golden Beavers to a 16-39 overall since his arrival. Linde said his first order of business would be to achieve greater dedication in the weight room. He's also brought in a fellow familiar face in 2015 alum Matt Berg, a former two-year starting quarterback for the Golden Beavers. There was a lot of excitement heading into the 2020 season, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a hold on Linde’s year in charge as the Badger Conference decided not to sponsor a conference season on July 21 and then on Aug. 25, the Dodge County Health Department issued a guideline that school districts should postpone extracurricular activities deemed as high risk of spreading the virus until four weeks after the start of school. The 2020 season had already gotten off to a late start due to the WIAA delaying the start of practice to Sept. 7. The guideline by the Dodge County Health Department compounded the issue and forced Beaver Dam to move their 2020 season to the seven-game "alternative fall season" in the spring of 2021, which is set to take place March 8 to May 3.
9. Maiah Domask has monstrous junior season at UW-Platteville
Maiah Domask was a real gem for the UW-Platteville women's basketball team as a sophomore, and the 2017 Waupun grad shined bright once again in her junior campaign in 2019-20 after starting all 25 games and helping the Pioneers to a 12-13 record, including 4-10 in WIAC play. Domask averaged 29.2 minutes a game while notching new career highs in 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds a game. Those new benchmarks helped Domask, a 5-11 guard, garner first-team all-WIAC honors for the second straight year. New head coach Kelly McNiff went as far as to say she believes Domask won’t just be great her senior season, but is “one of the top three players of the conference that are returning.” McNiff is confident Domask has a chance to not just earn first-team honors for the third-straight season, but also has a chance to be named the league's Player of the Year. Domask came close to averaging a double-double a junior and had a stretch last January where she recorded five straight double-doubles among her 11 overall last season.
10. Waupun, Beaver Dam start own summer baseball league
The COVID-19 pandemic caused quite the stir on the diamond this past year as it robbed spring baseball players of a season as the WIAA was forced to cancel all spring sports. The American Legion summer baseball season was next to get the axe due to COVID-19, where both Beaver Dam Post 146 and Waupun Post 210 have been thriving over the last several seasons. Derrick Standke, who coaches both the Waupun prep and American Legion teams, as well as Beaver Dam prep coach Nate Wilke came together to form their own summer baseball league for their players. Fellow local teams Horicon, Fox Lake/Randolph, and Mayville also participated in the league, while outside teams Cedarburg, Fond du Lac, Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, Hartford, Jefferson and Watertown also took to the field. Standke and Wilke enlisted the help of the Wisconsin Sports Services — a multi-sport organization that administers league and tournament play — to oversee the league.