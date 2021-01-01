YEAR IN REVIEW: Top 10 area sports stories from 2020

2. Ben Emler breaks Columbus’ 28-year old scoring record

Ben Emler had a remarkable career for the Columbus prep basketball team. He was a contributing member as a freshman before taking over the reins the next three years as the Cardinals' main man. That starring role reached new heights on Feb. 2 as Emler scored a career-high 35 points and tied 1992 grad Erik Quamme’s career scoring record of 1,353 points in a 61-39 non-conference victory over Platteville. Emler would break the record with his first bucket on Feb. 4 in a 48-39 Capitol North Conference victory over Watertown Luther Prep before finishing his stellar career with 1,540 points. Emler averaged 20.1 points and 8.9 rebounds a game on his way to being named the Capitol North's Player of the Year and earning all-league honors for the third straight year. He helped guide the Cardinals to 16-9 overall record, including 7-3 in the Capitol North, before falling to Waupun, 61-57, in a season-ending WIAA Div. 3 sectional semifinal game on March 12.

3. Marcus Domask has special freshman season at Southern Illinois

Waupun 2019 graduate Marcus Domask had quite the storied prep boys basketball career with the Warriors — leading the program to a WIAA Div. 2 state title as a freshman in 2016 and then a Div. 2 state runner-up as a senior in 2019 when he was was named Wisconsin’s coveted Mr. Basketball. Domask was used to having success at the highest level. He showed that his freshman season at Southern Illinois University, helping the Salukis go 16-16 overall and 10-8 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Domask's impact was immediate as he was one of four freshmen nationally to average at least 13.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game. He scored in double-figures 22 times, had two double-doubles, and scored 20 or more points five times. The impressive debut season garnered second-team All-MVC, as well as spots on the MVC all-Newcomer and all-Freshmen Teams. To top off the success he had, Domask was voted by the league's coaches as Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, becoming the eighth player in MVC history to sweep both awards. Domask has started his sophomore season off with a bang as well. He’s started all eight games for the Salukis, averaging 18.1 points, 5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Those are all close to or better than his freshman season where he averaged 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game. Domask had 14 total blocks as a freshman, he already has nine as a sophomore. He’s shooting 50% from the floor as a sophomore, compared to 46.9% as a freshman.