DAVIS COLUMN: NFL teams flash creativity in releasing their 2020 schedules on social media

Over recent years, the NFL has increased the pomp and circumstance that comes with its schedule release.
This year was no different as the league unveiled its 2020 slate of games Thursday night. NFL Network and ESPN both covered the proceedings extensively with separate shows highlighting each team’s schedule and the list of primetime games.
With the advent of social media, graphic design teams across all 32 franchises have gotten in on the fun of releasing their team’s personal schedule. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this year was no different and made me appreciate the hard work of all involved, especially given the wide-ranging ways teams chose to highlight the upcoming season.
Even though I’m a Bears fan, I hate to admit that the Packers had one of my favorite renditions with their schedule release video. In their “At-Home Production,” Green Bay’s media team used household items to display the week-by-week calendar.
Among my favorites was a Berenstain Bears book with the title “The Chicago Bears visit Lambeau Field” for the rivals’ Week 12 clash on Nov. 29. A plate of barbeque for Green Bay’s Week 7 game against the Houston Texans was another favorite, as well as the choice for the Week 4 game against Atlanta. The design team elected to use a Coca-Cola bottle with “Falcons” scribed across the front in the brand’s iconic font since the Coca-Cola Company is headquartered in Atlanta.
Coupled with their NFC North compatriots, the Detroit Lions released a video compiling clips of a virtual fan completing tasks in the world of the popular new game Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Sticking with the NFC, the Carolina Panthers followed in the Packers footsteps with a choreographed video of a fan bored at home set to the song “Sunday Best” by Surfaces.
From a bowl of Alpha-Bits spelling out the team’s season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders to a chalk-filled street for Week 12 against the Vikings, the Panthers’ team put plenty of detail into their video.
The Tennessee Titans had one of my favorites among the AFC teams as they created a cartoon version of their real-life “Titan Man” mascot. In the style of “Merrie Melodies” cartoons of the past, “Titan Man” battled villainous versions of the Titans opponents in his quest for the golden football, including a three-headed Cerberus for the Cleveland Browns and a pair of Pegasi for the Denver Broncos.
The New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals touted their schedules in a thread of humorous GIFs, while the Jacksonville Jaguars used a compilation of funny cat videos. The Philadelphia Eagles had their mascot Swoop swipe through their opponents in a Netflix-esque feed on a tablet, while the Miami Dolphins released a TV guide style video, both featuring movie and television comparisons to their opponents.
Some teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Redskins had players and coaches help announce their schedule, and others like the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs had a live stream over Twitter.
Aside from the lighthearted takes, some teams took a more heartfelt approach. Among those were the Houston Texans who reached out to their fan base, namely kids, to help with the schedule reveal. With kids around the U.S. needing something to do, the Texans made coloring pages with the teams’ 13 match-ups available for kids to color any way they want. After receiving a plethora of responses, the media team chose the 16 best and displayed them on a virtual fridge video.
The Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks also pulled on my heartstrings by featuring the heroes of the current pandemic, the frontline workers. All four teams featured nurses, doctors, firefighters, delivery workers and more in their separate schedule unveilings, each giving them their own twist.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and various players made video calls to different frontline workers across the Seattle community, gifting them with pairs of season tickets for the upcoming season to go along with a schedule graphic.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones started off their schedule unveiling video before turning things over to various fans and frontline workers to announce each game. The Saints put together a video of different delivery workers dropping off food donations to frontline workers in their opponents’ cities alongside a schedule breakdown.
The Chargers had 16 separate frontline workers read a personalized message thanking them for their hard work and paying for $1,000 worth of groceries. The frontline workers proceeded to read off the Chargers’ schedule for the upcoming season.
Seeing the creative and heartfelt ways the various teams released this year's schedules to their fans was awesome. Hopefully the games will be able to go off without much of a hitch, if any, in the coming months.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!