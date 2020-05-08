DAVIS COLUMN: NFL teams flash creativity in releasing their 2020 schedules on social media

Some teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Washington Redskins had players and coaches help announce their schedule, and others like the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs had a live stream over Twitter.

Aside from the lighthearted takes, some teams took a more heartfelt approach. Among those were the Houston Texans who reached out to their fan base, namely kids, to help with the schedule reveal. With kids around the U.S. needing something to do, the Texans made coloring pages with the teams’ 13 match-ups available for kids to color any way they want. After receiving a plethora of responses, the media team chose the 16 best and displayed them on a virtual fridge video.

The Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks also pulled on my heartstrings by featuring the heroes of the current pandemic, the frontline workers. All four teams featured nurses, doctors, firefighters, delivery workers and more in their separate schedule unveilings, each giving them their own twist.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and various players made video calls to different frontline workers across the Seattle community, gifting them with pairs of season tickets for the upcoming season to go along with a schedule graphic.