DAVIS COLUMN: NHL Stanley Cup Playoff bubble COVID-19 free with lots of excitement

Live, televised sports have been back on our televisions since June 27, and I must say, boy has it been nice to not have to watch reruns.

We have the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup and Major League Soccer is Back Tournament, along with the Premier Lacrosse League Championship Series and the return of Major League Baseball and the WNBA. All of those coupled with the NHL and NBA restarts, on top of the conclusion of the various soccer leagues across Europe, there has been plenty for everyone to take in.

In the United States, the bubble concept has proven to be the best way for leagues to conduct live sports. While Major League Baseball has been forced to postpone numerous games due to the recklessness of some teams — looking at you Cardinals and Marlins — the bubble leagues have been virtually perfect.

The NWSL’s Orlando Pride pulled out of the nine-team tournament following six players and four staff members testing positive, while Nashville SC and FC Dallas followed suit for the MLS. Aside from those teams opting out, the NBA, WNBA and NHL have operated without any positive tests to date, with players breaching or entering the bubble being forced to quarantine.