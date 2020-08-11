DAVIS COLUMN: NHL Stanley Cup Playoff bubble COVID-19 free with lots of excitement

Live, televised sports have been back on our televisions since June 27, and I must say, boy has it been nice to not have to watch reruns.
We have the National Women’s Soccer League Challenge Cup and Major League Soccer is Back Tournament, along with the Premier Lacrosse League Championship Series and the return of Major League Baseball and the WNBA. All of those coupled with the NHL and NBA restarts, on top of the conclusion of the various soccer leagues across Europe, there has been plenty for everyone to take in.
In the United States, the bubble concept has proven to be the best way for leagues to conduct live sports. While Major League Baseball has been forced to postpone numerous games due to the recklessness of some teams — looking at you Cardinals and Marlins — the bubble leagues have been virtually perfect.
The NWSL’s Orlando Pride pulled out of the nine-team tournament following six players and four staff members testing positive, while Nashville SC and FC Dallas followed suit for the MLS. Aside from those teams opting out, the NBA, WNBA and NHL have operated without any positive tests to date, with players breaching or entering the bubble being forced to quarantine.
Along with the success of the bubble format, for me the NHL has been the most intriguing to watch, both on and off the ice. The unpredictability of the NHL playoffs was already some of the best there is in all of sports.
That’s been heightened even more by the league’s choice to expand to a 24-team playoff this year thanks to the pandemic. The round robin round amongst the top-four teams in each conference has resulted in major changes in fortune.
Despite entering the playoffs in first-place, the Bruins and Blues each went winless in the round robin stage to secure the fourth seed in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the No. 4 Philadelphia in the East and No. 3 Las Vegas in the West each finished 3-0 to secure the top spot in the next round.
The reward for the Flyers and Golden Knights? A pair of red hot underdogs.
Coinciding with the round robin games, Stanley Cup qualifiers took place between the No. 5 through 12 placed teams. The 12th-place Blackhawks used its mix of experienced former Stanley Cup champion veterans with exciting, skillful youth to down the Oilers, the Western Conference bubble hosts, 3-1.
The Hawks’ Eastern Conference counterpart Montreal Canadiens bounced perennial Cup contender Pittsburgh, 3-1. The No. 11 Arizona Coyotes in the West took down 2017 Western Conference champion Nashville, while No. 9 Columbus Blue Jackets upset Eastern Conference hosts Toronto, 3-2.
So much for that “home ice advantage” for the Oilers and Maple Leafs, eh?
While a long shot, the quartet of upstarts could continue their hot streaks.
The Blue Jackets stunned the top-seed and President’s Trophy winner Tampa Bay last season in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals, sweeping the Lightning, 4-0, and will get another chance to rain on the Bolts' parade in this years’ quarters.
As special as a cup run would be, falling short is more stinging this season thanks to the calamity that was the NHL draft lottery. After taking the top 24 teams to the playoffs, the league held its annual draft lottery with the remaining seven teams for the top eight selections.
In a scenario no one would have dreamed, none of the bottom seven teams were awarded the No. 1 pick, meaning one of the eight teams eliminated in the Stanley Cup qualifiers would receive the top spot via a second lottery.
With each team holding an equal 12.5% chance, the New York Rangers ping pong ball got the lucky bounce to give them the No. 1 selection.
All of the drama that’s transpired so far has merely been the appetizer however, as there are still plenty of major storylines.
Can the Canadiens, Calgary Flames or Vancouver Canucks snap Canada’s 25-year Stanley Cup Drought? Can the St. Louis Blues recapture the team’s magic from last season and hoist, in my opinion, the greatest trophy in all of sports for a second consecutive year?
Will the Lightning finally get over the hump and exorcise their playoff demons of years past, or can the Bruins avenge last year’s Finals Game 7 heartbreak? Can the New York Islanders or Flyers snap their title droughts?
Will the Blackhawks be able to string together one final Cup run with its nucleus of Jonathan Toews, Patrick Kane and company? Can the Golden Knights reach their second Stanley Cup Final in three years?
The opening stanza to all of those journeys began in earnest on Tuesday, including a five overtime thriller between the Blue Jackets and Lightning, and the rest of the way the boys will be buzzing.
