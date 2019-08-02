MADISON — The CrossFit Games media room isn’t your typical media room.
Gone are most of the cargo shorts and button-ups, replaced by athletic wear and branded t-shirts.
It’s a unique feel that illustrates the community that CrossFit founder Greg Glassman has built around the fitness regimen. Many of the media assembled at the Games also participate in CrossFit, as do the employees, volunteers and fans that are packing the Alliant Energy Center in Madison this week.
The tight-knit community has gone global in 2019 — the third year the Games have been held in Madison. A new system recognizes national champions from across the world and has allowed competitors from 114 countries to qualify for the 2019 CrossFit Games, which started Thursday and will wrap up Sunday. The global feel illustrates a significant shift for the Games, as just 32 countries were represented in 2018.
“We knew that what we’re doing would be the democratization of the Games, for once creating a truly global event," the energetic, 63-year-old Glassman said during a Wednesday press conference, noting that the Games are also being simulcast in nine languages.“Going through a pretty elaborate process to find out who the fittest Italian, fittest Paraguayan, fittest German is. These people are champions, nothing less.
"If you think you’re running a global sport and you don’t have anyone from China or India, you haven’t looked at the globe."
The plan is to continue ramping up the global feel in the future.
“This should be a huge motivation to all the countries that haven’t sent people here yet," Glassman said. “I wanted to see the whole world participate in this at a meaningful level, all together. I don’t think the vision is much different than it was for the Olympics.
"If we do this right, we'll see a period within a decade where it’s been five years since an American’s been in the number one spot."
Like everything with CrossFit, the worldwide qualification system is also intended to build interest at the local level. Glassman said that the national champion system allows individuals from countries like Italy, France and Colombia to become stars at home, then return to their communities to grow the sport.
Madison has become an integral part of the CrossFit community since it first hosted the Games in 2017. It's hard to get away from the Games during the week they're in town. Hotels are booked with the roughly 80,000 fans organizers expected, while athletes can be found running around Madison's trails, and the Reebok Fit Barge on Lake Monona hosts a variety of fitness classes and activities.
Rob Gard, the director of public relations and communications at the Madison Area Sports Commission, said Wednesday that about $12 million are spent every year by visitors to the CrossFit Games. The impact goes beyond an economic boon, as Madison's participation in CrossFit is 32 percent higher than the national average.
“The Games coming here have impacted the health and fitness of Madisonians," Gard said. "We were already one of the fittest cities in the country before CrossFit came here in 2017, we’ve just gotten better.”
While Madison is the host of the Games, the lifeblood of CrossFit is still the gyms — boxes — located across the globe. That's where CrossFit's impacts are shown, as average people go to their local box each day to get in shape.
"This isn’t the miracle, and it’s sure not the business," Glassman said of the Games. "The most important place this stimulus finds itself is not in competition, but in the morbidly obese and the elderly. … Someone that loses enough weight that they can tie their shoes for the first time in a decade. … I’ve got people who can’t get up off the couch. And then when they get off the couch, they go to the refrigerator and grab the wrong thing.
"I’m not confused as to who we are and what we’re doing."
Glassman used three-time defending champion Mat Fraser, who led the 2019 Games entering Friday, to illustrate the difference between the Games and the work done in the gym.
“Mat Fraser, a remarkable athlete, a true champion, I’m sure he’ll tell you this has changed his life, but his life hasn’t been anywhere near as impacted as much as someone who’s lost 100 pounds in the box," Glassman said. “That’s the bigger part of CrossFit, and this is our celebration."
