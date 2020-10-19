CURLING: Area clubs hopeful to open this winter amid COVID-19 pandemic

Shlimovitz said he intends to find a place to play for the Warriors girls, whether it’s in Portage or not, while Seichter is concerned a lost season could hamper the recruitment and future of the Bulldogs.

“I want to make sure our curlers are safe and I don’t want to put them into a situation where they could potentially obtain the virus, but at the same time it’s hard because we’re not a big group,” she said. “We don’t have the numbers that maybe other sports have, so by not having a season it is hard.”

Those difficulties are also being felt at the junior level. Marquardt’s children, Abbey and Trevor, are both in college, with the latter playing on the men’s junior national team. With current travel restrictions keeping Americans out of Canada, Kurt Marquardt said it’s been difficult to get practice in.

“They’re trying to do more in the U.S. to give those higher level teams competition, but it’s a struggle,” he said.

Local economies could also take a big hit on top of the clubs. With a number of bonspiels held at Portage Country Club each season, Shlimovitz estimated the club helps bring $7,000-$10,000 into the community.