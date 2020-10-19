CURLING: Area clubs hopeful to open this winter amid COVID-19 pandemic

With winter right around the corner, area curlers would traditionally begin prepping for their league and high school seasons.
That may not be the case this year as the ever fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult on area curling clubs to plan ahead — so much so that players could be iced out fully if clubs are forced to keep their doors shut for the winter.
“We’re trying to figure out if we can open our curling club (this year),” Portage Curling Club vice president and Portage prep girls curling coach Jim Shlimovitz said. “It’s been open since 1850 and hasn’t closed, but with the pandemic and COVID-19 around, we’re just trying to figure it out.”
Portage Curling Club isn’t alone as Pardeeville Curling Club and Poynette Curling Club are also weighing their options. Shlimovitz said he’s heard that only half of the 22 curling clubs statewide are planning to open this winter, with major hubs in Madison and Wausau already announcing their doors will remain closed.
“It’s a tough situation and some of these clubs may never open again, and that’s the problem,” Shlimovitz said.
The predicament has been a tough one to navigate as all clubs have plenty of factors to weigh in their decisions. For Kurt Marquardt, vice president of the Poynette Curling Club, the financial side of things has been their main focus.
Poynette Curling Club, which has been open since 1875, like all other clubs has its fixed costs. On top of taxes and insurance, the club has an electrical bill to maintain, which Marquardt admits will “be a little less since we’re not making ice, but it’s still something that will certainly impact finances from that standpoint.”
“I think we could not open this year, and provided there’s a vaccine and people become more comfortable getting out, we could mostly pick up where we left off next year,” he added.
Amanda Seichter, Pardeeville Curling Club president and the head coach of the Pardeeville High School curling team, shared those sentiments. She said that the Pardeeville Curling Club, which also opened in 1875, has “a cushion that if we don’t open, we have the money to keep the club going until next season.”
Seichter said that the club’s members have also been a strong support system through the early going as well.
“We have many members that have come forward and said they would donate if they need to,” she added. “We’ve been coming up with winter fundraising activities that can be done outside or socially distanced, so I don’t see this as the end to our club. It’s a hurdle we have to get over, but I don’t see it as the end to our club.”
Finding a sensible middle ground
The main hurdle facing the trio of clubs currently is providing as close to the traditional curling experience as possible while also enacting smart safety protocols. Shlimovitz said the Portage board has been hard at work drafting six different plans to give members the same popular social aspects, but also remaining safe.
Aiding in that is the fact the Portage Curling Club has four sheets of ice.
“We’re going to spread out a little bit more, we’re going to spread out our tables a little bit more and we’re going to put different marks on the ice where you can stand,” he said. “It’s been finding that middle ground where people feel safe and can stay safe. Feeling safe in the club and staying safe while they’re there.”
Shlimovitz said the club has discussed playing on, starting matches on even sheets at 6 p.m., while having the next round of matches start at 7 p.m. on the odd sheets; however, nothing has been finalized.
On the contrary, Poynette and Pardeeville both feature two sheets of ice, but Marquardt and Seichter said the pair of boards haven’t been worried. Marquardt agreed that delaying the start of games is a good alternative, while Seichter said both the United States Curling Association and Canada Curling “have come out with some really good recommendations.”
“I think they have a really nice setup; they have different diagrams created for how you can curl with two sheets, where people should stand and how your sweepers would operate,” she said.
Also of concern is providing the traditional post-match socialization. Shlimovitz said Portage will be closing its kitchen this winter, but is still hopeful players can do their “broom stacking” after matches.
Portage won’t be allowing spectators, another question facing Seichter in Pardeeville.
“We need to make sure our members are safe; we don’t want to put people out there and not give them a safe way to enjoy this great sport,” she said.
Accommodating for everyone
For Marquardt, a larger issue is trying to shape a concrete list of safety protocols for the varying degrees of players. He noted the various groups of curlers, ranging from the serious curler to the more social person who “wants to sit around the table and chat it up after the game,” as considerations for what kind of protocols are necessary.
“Trying to tailor it for the good of everyone is probably the biggest challenge,” he said. “So you have to consider clear things like sanitation and you have to temper that with the fact we’re under a mask mandate.”
Adult curlers aren’t the only ones being impacted, however, as high school curlers could see their seasons canceled. The pandemic has already forced Shlimovitz and Portage to push back all curling activities into 2021, while Seichter and Pardeeville are also taking a hit.
Shlimovitz said he intends to find a place to play for the Warriors girls, whether it’s in Portage or not, while Seichter is concerned a lost season could hamper the recruitment and future of the Bulldogs.
“I want to make sure our curlers are safe and I don’t want to put them into a situation where they could potentially obtain the virus, but at the same time it’s hard because we’re not a big group,” she said. “We don’t have the numbers that maybe other sports have, so by not having a season it is hard.”
Those difficulties are also being felt at the junior level. Marquardt’s children, Abbey and Trevor, are both in college, with the latter playing on the men’s junior national team. With current travel restrictions keeping Americans out of Canada, Kurt Marquardt said it’s been difficult to get practice in.
“They’re trying to do more in the U.S. to give those higher level teams competition, but it’s a struggle,” he said.
Local economies could also take a big hit on top of the clubs. With a number of bonspiels held at Portage Country Club each season, Shlimovitz estimated the club helps bring $7,000-$10,000 into the community.
Shlimovitz said the club is looking for 60 of its traditional 150 members to pay dues in order to open the club, with roughly a month needed as prep time to make ice. Marquardt said Poynette would need three weeks in order to make ice and his board, which has sent out two surveys to their 80 members, will revisit the issue on Nov. 14.
Similar to Portage, Seichter said Pardeeville traditionally has 85-100 members, plus 10-15 substitutes, and would need 50 members or the equivalent in money by Dec. 1 in order to open on their tentatively scheduled date of Jan. 4, 2021.
“We need some good numbers to sign up to even open the doors, and I know the other clubs are looking the same,” Shlimovitz said. “We’d need to start planning on that now, and the more people we have now, the easier it will be to plan for in the future.”
“What else do you do in the winter around here? You curl.”
