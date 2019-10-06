Portage’s Anna Tamboli and Poynette’s Coleman Thurston narrowly missed out on qualifying for the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games, finishing second on Sunday at the U.S. Youth Olympic Team Trials at Denver Curling Club in Golden, Colorado.
Tamboli and Thurston, members of the Thurston rink, advanced to Sunday’s championship match but fell 6-4 in an extra end to the Charlie Thompson rink out of Lowell, Massachusetts. The Thompson rink started with the hammer but the Thurston rink, which also included Marius Kleinas and Lara Katz, stole a point in the first end.
Thompson took control with three points in the fourth end before Thurston reeled one back in the fifth to make it 3-2. After Thompson scored another point in the sixth, Thurston scored one in the seventh and stole a point in the eighth to force an extra end. With the hammer once again, Thompson scored two points to finish things off.
You have free articles remaining.
The loss to the Thompson rink came after the Thurston rink knocked off the Wesley Wendling rink from Wausau 5-3 in the semifinals. The two teams were tied at 3 through four ends and after a scoreless fifth, sixth and seventh, the Thurston rink scored two points in the eighth to seal the win.
The Thurston rink went 4-1 to finish second in Pool A behind the Kevin Tuma rink (5-0) from St. Paul, Minnesota, and was one of a record 11 teams competing, each consisting of two girls and two boys ranging in ages from 14-17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)