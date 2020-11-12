DAVIS COLUMN: Deer Trails #1, Avoid COVID-19 hunting deer

Home processing reduces the risk, too, but going to a shop to drop off deer, most commonly outside, can be safe if the hunter and clerk are masked, according to Pothof.

But there are things hunters may do that will put them at an increased risk of contracting COVID-19, including traveling long distances to hunt and then crowding into close quarters with six or more fellow hunters.

“There are two additional risks associated here,” Pothof believes. “If we hunt in groups or with buddies who are not otherwise in our bubble, we’re assuming any risk that anyone has taken on, so we need to be more careful, socially-distance, and wear a mask when with those buddies.”

Riding in a vehicle for more than 15-20 minutes, we are assuming all the risks others have assumed. If a person has COVID-19 and doesn’t know it, a long ride means the chances contracting the virus are really high. You might as well assume you’re going to get it, Pothof believes.

“The ‘lone wolf hunter’ is at an advantage to remain clear of the virus,” Pothof said. “But Wisconsin has this rich deer hunting culture, which includes spending time with others. All these people getting together create a scenario health professionals would have a really hard time recommending right now.”