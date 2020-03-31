DAVIS COLUMN: Memories can help get us through time without sports

With time to kill, Russell and I sat at the bar and as we waited to takeoff, he let me pick out a couple of spaces on a pick ‘em squares sheet. Eventually we boarded our coach bus and headed north for Green Bay.

Very shortly into our two-hour commute, it didn’t take me long to figure out I was the lone Bears fan heading to Titletown. After enjoying some small trash talk, we finally arrived at the mecca that is Lambeau Field.

Despite being a Bears fan, I still marvel at the shear wonder that is Lambeau Field. Seeing that massive bowl for the first time I was awestruck.

Just like the number of trips I’ve taken back to Lambeau Field, I had an impeccable seat for this rendition of the NFL’s longest rivalry. While I was one of just a few Bears hopefuls in the stands, I had a smile on my face the entire time.

During most of my life, especially recently, the tide in the rivalry has decidedly turned against the Bears. Luckily in my first venture to Titletown, Chicago came away victorious, edging out a 14-13 win over the Packers.

On top of the Bears win, I left Lambeau with some pocket change as I won the final score from the pick ‘em squares pool to the tune of $25. Thanks to both victories, I was riding on cloud nine, and admittedly, open to some friendly ribbing.