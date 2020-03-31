DAVIS COLUMN: Memories can help get us through time without sports

Firsts are a precious thing in everyone’s life.
A first car. A first love. A first pet. A first passion. While everything changes over time, everyone has that one thing they can look back on lovingly with rose colored glasses.
With the sports world at a current standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those strong memories can be a shining beacon of hope for everyone to fondly remember. For yours truly, one first that I will never forget is my first-ever Bears-Packers game with my grandfather.
While my dad’s side of the family are diehard Bears fans, myself included, my mom’s side are true green and yellow cheeseheads. My mom’s dad Russell was a Packers season ticket holder as part of the Green package.
Being a massive Bears fan, my hope was to always go to just one meeting in the NFL’s longest rivalry; however, Russell had the caveat that you had to be 8 years old to be able to go to a game. After turning 8 and waiting six months, the day had finally arrived for me to make my first venture to Lambeau Field.
When the big day came, my parents dropped me off with Russell decked out in my favorite Bears long sleeve t-shirt and we ventured to a diner for breakfast. After taking down a stack of flapjacks, we made our way to a venerable establishment to meet up with the rest of our coach bus compatriots.
With time to kill, Russell and I sat at the bar and as we waited to takeoff, he let me pick out a couple of spaces on a pick ‘em squares sheet. Eventually we boarded our coach bus and headed north for Green Bay.
Very shortly into our two-hour commute, it didn’t take me long to figure out I was the lone Bears fan heading to Titletown. After enjoying some small trash talk, we finally arrived at the mecca that is Lambeau Field.
Despite being a Bears fan, I still marvel at the shear wonder that is Lambeau Field. Seeing that massive bowl for the first time I was awestruck.
Just like the number of trips I’ve taken back to Lambeau Field, I had an impeccable seat for this rendition of the NFL’s longest rivalry. While I was one of just a few Bears hopefuls in the stands, I had a smile on my face the entire time.
During most of my life, especially recently, the tide in the rivalry has decidedly turned against the Bears. Luckily in my first venture to Titletown, Chicago came away victorious, edging out a 14-13 win over the Packers.
On top of the Bears win, I left Lambeau with some pocket change as I won the final score from the pick ‘em squares pool to the tune of $25. Thanks to both victories, I was riding on cloud nine, and admittedly, open to some friendly ribbing.
Even with my 29th birthday looming, my gullibility hasn’t changed much, so when I was told on the bus ride home that I would “be hung on the front as a hood ornament,” I took it at face value. With the prospects of a “front row seat” in my future, I called my parents in a fuss, but they reassured me I would be just fine.
They were indeed correct, and after arriving at our starting place, my grandpa dropped me back off with my parents. Immediately after we got back to my childhood home, I raced into the living room and perused the Toys R Us Christmas catalog to see how I would spend my hard-earned winnings.
While Russell has since passed away and I’ve experienced plenty more thrills, and heartaches with sports since then, my first-ever Bears-Packers game with my grandpa will always hold a special place in my heart.
With sports currently put on the back burner, now is the time to look back on those fond, humble beginnings of sports fandom.
