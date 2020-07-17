DAVIS COLUMN: Plenty of star power available for potential Backyard Baseball 2020 video game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When I was growing up, a video game system like the Nintendo 64 or Playstation were luxuries that existed only at friends' houses.

At home, not so much, as my brother and I were limited to games on our desktop computer. Among our favorites were the Backyard Sports games from Humongous Entertainment.

From Backyard Baseball to Backyard Football and Backyard Soccer, being able to craft my own team, featuring the 30 Backyard Kids, was endless entertainment. From the "G.O.A.T.", Pablo Sanchez, to the speedy Pete Wheeler and tennis-loving Webber twins, Sidney and Ashley, there was something for everyone.

After Backyard Baseball and Backyard Soccer initially came out in 1997 and 1998, Backyard Football became a game-changer in 1999. On top of the 30 original kids, Humongous Entertainment added eight NFL players re-imagined as kids, including Drew Bledsoe, Randall Cunningham, John Elway, Steve Young, Brett Favre, Jerry Rice and Barry Sanders.

While the addition of the eight professionals was a major innovation, Backyard Baseball’s follow-up in 2000 took things to a different level. Backyard Baseball 2001 expanded on the example set by Backyard Football, converting a whopping 31 players, one per franchise with the exception of the Cincinnati Reds, into childhood versions of themselves.