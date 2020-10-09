FOOTBALL: Consistency helps Wisconsin Dells shut out Dodgeland 40-0

JUENEAU ― The word of the week for the Wisconsin Dells prep football team was consistency.
At times in the first two weeks, the Chiefs didn’t show enough of it. So on Sunday, coach Mike Janke preached it and made sure it was embedded in their brains heading into a Week 3 match-up against Dodgeland Friday night.
It seemed to work as the Chiefs rolled to a 40-0 victory over the Trojans at Dodgeland High School.
“It’s just consistency and doing our job, and getting better,” Janke said.
It definitely showed in the first possession for the Chiefs (2-1) as they drove down the field and capped off a 12-play drive with an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Barrett Witt to Silas Greendeer with 5 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first quarter to go up 7-0.
“It was definitely huge because that kept us going the entire game,” said Witt, who threw for 43 yards, two touchdowns and ran for 44 yards. “We just kept that momentum. Like coach will usually say, ‘Keep the foot on their throats and keep it there.’”
That momentum carried over on defense for the Chiefs as they forced Dodgeland quarterback Caden Brugger to fumble the ball the ensuing possession, which Preston Backhaus scooped up in the end zone. After a blocked extra point the Chiefs led 13-0 with 4:34 left in the first.
Dodgeland (0-1) got the ball back, but was held to a 3-and-out. Dodgeland’s following punt was blocked and was downed by the Chiefs at the Trojans 14. Two plays later, running back Jaren Deering ran in for a touchdown from 8 yards out to put the Chiefs up 20-0 with 1:06 left in the first.
“Turnovers were a big thing. Blocked punts were a big thing,” Janke said. “We call those momentum changers. You get the momentum and hopefully you put them in. Then you double that momentum. … They changed the game, especially when they’re in our territory that helps us.”
Unfortunately for the Trojans, they dug themselves in too much of a hole in their first game of the season.
“It was 20-0 in the first quarter like that,” Dodgeland coach Paul Scheel said. “I think our kids had some deer-in-the-headlights looks. It was our first game and their third game, not to make any excuses for anybody, but it took us a while to wake up.”
Dodgeland did have one highlight during the game. That was running back Andrew Benzing who rushed for 123 yards on the night.
“Andrew did everything we asked him to tonight,” Scheel said. “He’s obviously going to get the ball a lot because of his skillset. We need to find a way to get the ball in our playmakers’ hands. Andrew is one of those boys. He’s very tall, but he runs with a low pad level.”
Brugger didn’t do Dodgeland any favors as he didn’t complete any of his three pass attempts, and two of them were intercepted.
One of them ended a 10-play drive to begin the third quarter, which Wisconsin Dells’ Braden Buss snared with 6:15 left in the third at the Chiefs 25 yard-line.
Seven plays later Witt connected with Brooks Slack for an 11-yard touchdown pass with 1:53 left in the third to go up 27-0.
“That definitely helps when we get the turnovers and created them into points,” Witt said.
Along with Witt, Deering ran for a team-high 90 yards and running back Christian Baxter toted the ball for 44 more.
“All three of them are seniors,” Janke said. “We lose two running backs and Jaren and Baxter come in and are thrown into the starting spots. They definitely took advantage of that. Barrett is just a senior leader that commands the huddle. It obviously helps the team having a leader at quarterback.
In the fourth, the Chiefs blocked another Dodgeland punt and downed it at the Dodgeland 14 with 6:40 remaining. A couple plays later Buss found the end zone from 1 yard out to go up 33-0.
Chief's Peyton Knapton intercepted Brugger for the second time in the second half with 6:09 left and returned it to the Dodgeland 42. The Chiefs turned that into a 6-yard touchdown run by Patrick Metz to go up 40-0 with 4:56 left.
That started a running clock. And even though the Trojans began the season with a loss, Scheel said he still saw one big building block to work with during the 2020 season.
“They didn’t quit,” he said. “They kept working. We had some kids that aren’t able to be here tonight. The other kids stepped in and played hard. That’s a positive that they continued to work.”
WISCONSIN DELLS 40, DODGELAND 0
Wisconsin Dells 20 0 7 13 - 40
Dodgeland 0 0 0 0 - 0
First quarter
WD – Silas Greendeer 11 pass from Barrett Witt (kick good), 5:20.
WD – Preston Backhaus 23 fumble recovery for TD (kick blocked), 4:34.
WD – Jaren Deering 8 run (kick good), 1:06.
Third quarter
WD – Brooks Slack 15 pass from Barrett Witt (kick good), 1:53.
Fourth quarter
WD – Braden Buss 1 run touchdown (kick failed), 6:24.
WD – Patrick Metz 6 run (kick good), 4:56.
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — WD 18, D 14. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) — WD 37-253, D 42-217. Passing yards — WD 43, D 0. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) — WD 4-4-0, D 0-3-2. Fumbles-lost — WD 1-1, D 3-3. Penalties-yards — WD 4-45, D 5-30.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: WD, Jaren Deering 10-90, Barrett Witt 9-44, Christian Baxter 8-49. D, Andrew Benzing 18-123, Braxton Kohn 7-26.
Passing: WD, Barrett Witt 4-4-0, 43. D, Caden Brugger 0-3-2, 0.
Receiving: WD, Brooks Slack 1-15, Peyton Knapton 1-11. D, none.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!