FOOTBALL: Consistency helps Wisconsin Dells shut out Dodgeland 40-0

Dodgeland (0-1) got the ball back, but was held to a 3-and-out. Dodgeland’s following punt was blocked and was downed by the Chiefs at the Trojans 14. Two plays later, running back Jaren Deering ran in for a touchdown from 8 yards out to put the Chiefs up 20-0 with 1:06 left in the first.

“Turnovers were a big thing. Blocked punts were a big thing,” Janke said. “We call those momentum changers. You get the momentum and hopefully you put them in. Then you double that momentum. … They changed the game, especially when they’re in our territory that helps us.”

Unfortunately for the Trojans, they dug themselves in too much of a hole in their first game of the season.

“It was 20-0 in the first quarter like that,” Dodgeland coach Paul Scheel said. “I think our kids had some deer-in-the-headlights looks. It was our first game and their third game, not to make any excuses for anybody, but it took us a while to wake up.”

Dodgeland did have one highlight during the game. That was running back Andrew Benzing who rushed for 123 yards on the night.