FOOTBALL: Tri-City Bulldogs open season with 12-6 loss to Wisconsin Ravens

PARDEEVILLE — The Tri-City Bulldogs had an opportunity to score the game-tying touchdown in final moments of their season-opening Northern Lights Football League game on Saturday, but came up just a bit short in a 12-6 loss to the Wisconsin Ravens at Bob Bostad field in Pardeeville.

The Bulldogs marched deep into Ravens territory and faced a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line, but were stopped for a loss on a running play off right tackle, ending their hopes at victory.

On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Bulldogs were able to tie the game at 6. A fumble recovery by Vic McDonald helped set up a 30-yard touchdown pass from quarterback James Cranfield to Jay Greenhill that tied the game at 6. The Bulldogs went for the two-point conversion and the lead, but that play was thwarted when Cranfield was sacked by the Ravens.

Tri-City’s lead didn’t last long. On the ensuing drive, the Ravens scored their second touchdown of the game to take a 12-6 lead. Tri-City’s last drive started at its own 49-yard line, and it ended inside the Ravens’ 5-yard line inside the final minute with a turnover on downs.