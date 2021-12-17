Likely without Kenny Clark, Packers aim to stop Ravens’ strong run game Sunday

GREEN BAY — Dean Lowry rolled his eyes a bit.
Not that the Green Bay Packers defensive lineman disagreed with the facetious premise: That there’s no better time for a team to be without its best defensive lineman — nose tackle Kenny Clark — than when facing the Baltimore Ravens and one of the NFL’s best rushing offenses.
“Yeah, this team runs the ball very well, they’re a very physical team. That’s what they pride themselves on, so it’s a big challenge for us,” Lowry said Friday, as the Packers prepared for Sunday’s game against the Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. “So it’s a challenge, but also a big opportunity to show everyone what we can do without probably our best player.”
The Packers don’t expect Clark, who landed on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week but is vaccinated, to be available Sunday, despite the NFL altering its return-to-play protocols as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has wreaked havoc with rosters across the league.
“I wouldn’t anticipate (Clark playing), but I mean, shoot, we take it a day at a time and see where we’re at,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “But certainly that’s not something I’m anticipating.”
The adjusted protocols, which included going back to most of the 2020 mitigation techniques used within team facilities throughout last season, will allow players who are vaccinated and asymptomatic to return to action more quickly than before, when vaccinated players were required to have two negative tests 24 hours apart to be reinstated.
Wide receiver Davante Adams, who is vaccinated, tested positive earlier this season and was still unable to return to the team facility for 10 days, the same time that quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is unvaccinated, was required to quarantine away from the team headquarters. In theory, players could return faster than Adams did based on their symptoms dissipating more quickly.
The updated guidelines also mean a return to the 2020 rules for road trips, which will prevent players from leaving the team hotel or having visitors. Until now, vaccinated players were allowed to leave the team hotel, go out to dinner with or visit with vaccinated friends and family members. Unvaccinated players had been required to stay at the hotel and not go out.
As of Friday evening, the Packers hadn’t had any new COVID-19 cases since Clark’s Wednesday test came back positive and he was placed on the reserve list on Thursday.
“We’re good to go right now,” LaFleur said. “Obviously as we’ve seen, things can change in a hurry. We’ll never take that for granted and continue to stress the importance to our guys of trying to be as responsible as you can and try not put yourself in harm’s way.”
Assuming Clark isn’t able to return in time for Sunday’s game, the Packers will face a Ravens offense that might be without former NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is questionable with an ankle injury. Even if Jackson, who leads the Ravens in rushing (767 yards), doesn’t play, stopping a run game that enters the weekend’s games ranked No. 3 in yards per game (144.8) and sixth in yards per carry (4.63) will be the priority.
“You get so focused on having to stop the run and the uniqueness of the runs that you’re defending,” defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. “They’re not your standard runs that you defend.”
The Ravens have had success on the ground despite losing their top three running backs — J.K. Dobbins (knee), Gus Edwards (knee) and Justice Hill (Achilles’) — to injuries before the season even started. Without them, Devonta Freeman (440 yards, four touchdowns), Latavius Murray (260 yards, five TDs) and Ty’Son Williams (181 yards, one TD) have still managed to keep the ground game productive.
“It’s going to be a great challenge for our defense. This is one of the premier rushing attacks in the National Football League and, shoot, they lost their top backs, and they’ve done it without Lamar (at times),” LaFleur said. “Whether or not he plays, I guess we’ll know at game time. But it’s going to be a great challenge for our defense.”
Without Clark, rookie fifth-round pick T.J. Slaton will see more extensive playing time — “He’s going to play a pivotal role,” LaFLeur said — but Lowry and fellow veterans Tyler Lancaster and Kingsley Keke will be even more vital. Clark is arguably having his best season, with 42 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, 12 quarterback hits and, according to Pro Football Focus, 54 quarterback pressures.
“That’s why there’s no panic right now because anytime Kenny has gone down, Tyler has stepped up and played really well,” Lowry said. “He’s a guy that’s very stout in the run game. At the point of attack, he’s as strong as there is. And in the pass rush, he’ll get some good push, too. He’s someone who’s super reliable and he’s always a great teammate for us.”
Lowry, too, is having his best season, having bounced back from last year’s injury-derailed season to rack up 34 tackles (20 solo), two tackles for loss, three sacks (tying his career high) and seven QB hits while helping Clark anchor a front that has helped the Packers rank sixth in both total defense (323.6 yards per game) and scoring defense (20.9 points per game), and ninth against the run (105.2 yards per game, although the unit is allowing 4.45 yards per carry, which ranks 23rd.)
“I feel really good,” Lowry said. “I think this year is the most physical I’ve played, starting from early on in the season until now, so the big thing is just consistency and bringing it each and every week. This is just a huge test for our defense.”
Extra points
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who was able to take part in the Friday practice before last week’s win over Chicago, did not practice on Friday, meaning he will not have practiced at all heading into Sunday’s game. “He did not do anything today other than our walkthrough prior to practice. But as far as him playing in the game, we don’t have any concerns,” LaFleur said. “Certainly, you’d love to have him get those live reps just for the timing purposes. But again, is it what it is. We’ll make the best of it, and there’s no doubt in my mind he’ll be ready to go.” … The Packers could be thin at wide receiver behind Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, with Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) listed as doubtful and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) and Malik Taylor (abdomen) questionable. … Left tackle David Bakhtiari, who was able to practice on a limited basis all week as he comes back from last year’s season-ending knee injury, was ruled out for Sunday but the progress he made during the week was encouraging. … The Packers also ruled out right tackle Billy Turner (knee) and tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle). … LaFleur said he isn’t worrying about how the Cleveland Browns having their Saturday game against the Las Vegas Raiders moved to Monday will impact next week’s Packers-Browns game on Christmas Day afternoon. The Browns would be playing on five days rest, but it seems highly unlikely that the league would move that game, too. “I’m not going to worry about that. We’re solely focused on the Baltimore Ravens,” LaFleur said. “If we focus on anything other than that, we’re not going to put ourselves in the best position to win a football game against one of the best teams in the league. We’ll adjust.”