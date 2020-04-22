PACKERS: Mock drafts expect Green Bay to take a wide receiver with 30th pick

The list of wide receivers selected in the 1996 NFL Draft was impressive. Probably the best receiver taken that year was Terrell Owens, who was taken with the 89th overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers, but he was far from the only good receiver selected that year.
The 1996 wide receiver draft class also included Marvin Harrison, Keyshawn Johnson, Muhsin Muhammad, Eric Moulds, Eddie Kennison, Amani Toomer, Terry Glenn and Joe Horn.
The wide receiver class in the 1985 was also pretty impressive, headlined by Jerry Rice and Andre Reed.
The 2020 draft, which begins with the first round on Thursday night, is also loaded at the wide receiver position, which is good news for the Green Bay Packers. They are in desperate need to restock the roster at the receiver position after the team struggled to find quality receiving options behind top dog Davante Adams last season.
Because of the Packers’ obvious need at the position, and the large number of first-round quality receivers in the draft, most think Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst will use the team’s first round pick on a receiver, something the Packers haven’t done since taking Javon Walker with the 20th overall pick in 2002. Take a look at some of the many mock drafts posted online this time of year, and it’s hard to find one that doesn’t have a receiver going to Green Bay with the 30th overall pick.
At the head of the wide receiver class in the this year’s draft is Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb along with Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy. Unless the Packers decide to move up in the draft, all three of these receivers are expected to be off the board when the they are on the clock. Even if these three guys are gone, the Packers will still have plenty of intriguing options to choose from.
One player that often shows up as a possible Packers pick at No. 30 is Colorado’s Laviska Shenault. The 6-foot-1 receiver ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds at the NFL Combine. Shenault played all over the field, and has the size and strength team’s covet at the position. There are also some durability concerns with Shenault.
“Shenault lined up all over the field for Colorado (even Wildcat QB, which we imagine wouldn’t go over so well with Aaron Rodgers). He’s a big-bodied receiver whose versatility would open the door to a lot of creativity in Matt LaFleur’s offense,” wrote Jenny Vrentas in her mock draft at si.com.
Clemson’s Tee Higgins is another receiver that is often paired with the Packers on mock drafts. At 6-foot-4, Higgins is one of the biggest receivers in the draft. Higgins chose not to attend the NFL Combine and failed to impress during Clemson’s pro day in early March.
“Higgins’ poor workout may push him down boards a bit — remember that guys like Michael Thomas and DeAndre Hopkins were available in the late first or early second rounds. The Packers may see him as a similar bargain,” Chad Reuter wrote on his mock draft at NFL.com.
TCU receiver Jalen Reagor is also a possibility for the Packers with the 30th pick. At 5-11, 206 pounds, Reagor lacks the size that other top prospects have, but his speed is something few can match.
“The Packers need a complementary No. 2 receiver who Aaron Rodger can trust all over the field. Reagor is a productive, diminutive dasher who also provides some nice run-after-catch skills with quickness and toughness for his size,” wrote Vinnie Iyer in his mock draft at sportingnews.com.
Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk is another receiver that many think could end up in Green Bay. Aiyuk had a monster season for the Sun Devils last fall, catching 65 passes for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns. He also shined as a kick and punt returner.
“Feels too easy to give the Packers another weapon for Aaron Rodgers, but it makes a lot of sense. And Aiyuk gives them a great catch-and-run guy who can pair nicely with Davante Adams’ downfield threat,” Will Brinson of CBS Sports wrote on his mock draft.
Justin Jefferson of LSU may not last to the 30th pick, but if he does, the Packers might very well scoop him up. Baylor’s Denzel Mims is another receiver that could end up in Green Bay at the end of the first round.
And while there is no doubt the Packers need help at wide receiver, the fact that there are so many good ones available could mean Gutekunst might address one of the team’s other needs in the first round, and then still be able to find a good receiver in the second or third rounds. One of the players mock drafts have headed to Green Bay who is not wide receivers is Houston offensive tackle Joshua Jones.
At 6-5, 319 pounds, Jones is plenty big enough to play offensive tackle at the next level. Jones started 45 games, all at left tackle for Houston, and there is an obvious need following Brian Bulaga’s departure to the Chargers in free agency.
“The Packers could add an athletic blocker to the mix to better protect Aaron Rodgers while also enabling Matt LaFleur to fully implement a zone-based running game,” wrote Bucky Brooks at NFL.com.
Linebacker is another need for the Packers, and Texas Tech linebacker Jordan Brooks could be available to help fill that need.
“Lightning-fast linebacker who fought through a shoulder injury at the combine for scouts (posting a 4.54 40),” Peter Schrager wrote of Brooks at NFL.com. “Blake Martinez is no longer in Green Bay, so here’s his replacement. The class’ immense WR depth allows the Packers to address that need later on.”
Another player that has been linked to the Packers, who would likely turn a lot of heads if Gutekunst decided to grab him with the 30th pick is Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. After a huge 2018 season, (32 touchdowns, 6 interceptions) Love’s numbers regressed in 2019, when he threw 20 TDs and had 17 interceptions. The 2019 stats are mostly blamed to a coaching change and a loss of talent playing around him, but he has flashed enough to catch the eyes of NFL scouts.
With Tom Brady now in Tampa Bay, the New England Patriots are a definite possibility to take Love with the 23rd overall pick, but if they don’t, some think he could end up in Green Bay.
“It’s tough to find the right spot for Love. He could go in the top 10 or fall to this neighborhood of the draft,” Daniel Jeremiah wrote at NFL.com. “The Packers would be a great fit for him to sit, learn and develop.”
