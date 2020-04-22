PACKERS: Mock drafts expect Green Bay to take a wide receiver with 30th pick

TCU receiver Jalen Reagor is also a possibility for the Packers with the 30th pick. At 5-11, 206 pounds, Reagor lacks the size that other top prospects have, but his speed is something few can match.

“The Packers need a complementary No. 2 receiver who Aaron Rodger can trust all over the field. Reagor is a productive, diminutive dasher who also provides some nice run-after-catch skills with quickness and toughness for his size,” wrote Vinnie Iyer in his mock draft at sportingnews.com.

Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk is another receiver that many think could end up in Green Bay. Aiyuk had a monster season for the Sun Devils last fall, catching 65 passes for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns. He also shined as a kick and punt returner.

“Feels too easy to give the Packers another weapon for Aaron Rodgers, but it makes a lot of sense. And Aiyuk gives them a great catch-and-run guy who can pair nicely with Davante Adams’ downfield threat,” Will Brinson of CBS Sports wrote on his mock draft.

Justin Jefferson of LSU may not last to the 30th pick, but if he does, the Packers might very well scoop him up. Baylor’s Denzel Mims is another receiver that could end up in Green Bay at the end of the first round.