RASTALL COLUMN: A toast to Brian Gutekunst's unexpected draft strategy

Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers had a few holes in their roster that still needed addressing. Among the most glaring: a dearth of proven talent at wide receiver.
The franchise’s only move in free agency to help remedy the matter was signing Devin Funchess, a former second-round pick who never really found consistency in Carolina and spent all but one game of his 2019 season with the Indianapolis Colts on the injured reserve due to a broken collarbone. A perfectly respectable pickup on a discount deal, but not one that figures to drastically improve the overall state of the position group.
Last season, the Packers receiving corps during most of the regular season consisted of Davante Adams, a former fifth-round pick and a trio of former undrafted free agents. Former sixth-round pick Equanimeous St. Brown did miss the entire regular season with an ankle injury and will be back in the fold moving forward, but that doesn’t change the near-unanimous consensus among fans and pundits alike heading into the offseason that Green Bay desperately needed help at receiver.
This year’s draft class seemed to be just the remedy, considered by numerous scouts and analysts to feature the strongest group of incoming receivers in arguably decades. The Packers were sure to take advantage, with many mock drafts predicting they’d end a lengthy drought without taking a wide receiver in the first round.
The last time the Packers used a first-round pick on a receiver was all the way back in 2002, when Mike Sherman took Florida State’s Javon Walker with the 20th overall pick in the draft. For perspective, at the time, Aaron Rodgers was wrapping up his senior year at Pleasant Valley High School in Chico, California.
Granted, former general manager Ted Thompson hit several home runs when using second-round picks on receivers over that stretch, including Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams.
With such a heralded class of receivers and such a glaring need at the position for the Packers, it seemed like a foregone conclusion they’d use an early-round pick at the position. As the draft moved into the late first round, Gutekunst swapped first-round picks and sent a fourth-round pick to Miami to move up four spots to the No. 26 slot.
Would he take a wide receiver? Maybe he moved up to grab LSU inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who was still available and would fill another glaring hole on the roster? As we know, he did neither of those things. Gutekunst instead picked Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, perhaps the most polarizing QB prospect in the draft.
The pick set off a firestorm of controversy given that Green Bay has one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time on its roster and under contract through the 2023 season. You could point out that there was a similar reaction when the Packers took Rodgers in 2005 with Brett Favre on the roster. But that comparison quickly falls apart when you consider that Rodgers was a possible No. 1 pick who inexplicably plummeted (not the FBS leader in interceptions his final college season) and Favre had been flirting with retirement for seemingly half his career at that point.
The outrage didn’t get soothed for the remainder of the draft. Twenty-two teams took a grand total of 35 wide receivers during the draft. Zero of those picks came courtesy of Green Bay.
In a real monkey’s paw moment for Packers fans, Gutekunst did use six of their first seven picks on offense after years of watching the team spend most of its draft capital on defense. However, the second-round pick went to Boston College running back AJ Dillon, they took Cincinnati tight end (and possible H-back/fullback) Josiah Deguara in the third round and used all three sixth-round picks on the offensive line.
When the dust settled, it became clear that this draft was used to construct an offense more in line with head coach Matt LaFleur’s vision. And in theory, that might not be the worst idea.
Rodgers isn’t the football god he was in him prime anymore, so a more run-oriented approach to the offense utilizing pre-snap motion and play action — something in the mold of Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers offense — to take some pressure off an aging Rodgers is understandable.
And while the Packers did go 13-3 and were one win away from the Super Bowl in LaFleur’s first season, you could forgive Gutekunst for thinking the team was actually more than a small piece or two away from a championship. After all, of the 49 teams in NFL history to go 13-3, the 2019 Packers had the worst point differential of them all.
They were probably more like a 9- or 10-win team buoyed by an 8-1 record in one-possession games and an incredible amount of injury luck, and one that was thoroughly embarrassed twice by San Francisco.
Even with all those caveats applied, the draft strategy still seems peculiar. Not using a single pick on a receiver, using a second-round pick on a running back and selecting Rodgers’s assumed successor this soon (he’s not going anywhere until at least 2022 unless the Packers are willing to nuke their salary cap flexibility) and it being such a polarizing prospect are all questionable, to say the least.
Like any draft class, we won’t actually be able to fully assess it properly for several years. But it’s already a rousing success in one crucially important department: it’s given us all something brand new to completely lose our minds about.
With sports at a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hot take well was quickly running dry. Sure, The Last Dance, ESPN’s 10-part documentary series on the 1996-97 Chicago Bulls, has allowed us to rehash the LeBron vs. Jordan debate and allowed the elders to wax poetic about the NBA of yesteryear, but we’ve been through those discussions countless times.
The NFL Draft was easily the biggest sports-related event to occur since everything was shut down in mid-March, and Brian Gutekunst provided enough energy to power countless news cycles.
Speculation about how Rodgers will react to Love’s addition to the roster and what it means for both his relationship with the organization and his future as a Packer are rampant.
Michael Wilbon is already envisioning a day where Rodgers will be in a Bears uniform. I assume Skip Bayless and/or Colin Cowherd has already used this to somehow resurrect the “Rodgers and LaFleur secretly hate each other” narrative. The only limit to the takes is our imagination.
Will Aaron Rodgers use an array of slow-acting poisons to sabotage Jordan Love and cement his status in Green Bay? Will Brian Gutekunst trade away Davante Adams as part of a scheme to fulfill his lifelong dream of building an NFL receiving corps consisting only of undrafted free agents? Who’s to say? And since we have no idea if/when the 2020 NFL season will actually begin given the current state of affairs, we have ample time to speculate.
Perhaps everything will be fine long term in Green Bay. The offensive overhaul could pay off big and Rodgers might thrive in a reduced role that allows him to effectively play into his 40s like Tom Brady. If that happens and Love develops nicely as a backup, the Packers could trade him away like New England did with Jimmy Garoppolo.
Or maybe the stage is set for a Brett Favre redux. The addition of Love and the lack of improvements at receiver might fray the relationship between Rodgers and the front office. In a few years, the Packers ship him off to finish his career outside Green Bay, except this time they might not stumble ass-backwards into a third straight Hall of Fame quarterback.
Only time will tell the fate of the Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay. For now, we can at least thank Brian Gutekunst for injecting new life into a take-deprived sports landscape.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!