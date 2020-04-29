RASTALL COLUMN: A toast to Brian Gutekunst's unexpected draft strategy

The last time the Packers used a first-round pick on a receiver was all the way back in 2002, when Mike Sherman took Florida State’s Javon Walker with the 20th overall pick in the draft. For perspective, at the time, Aaron Rodgers was wrapping up his senior year at Pleasant Valley High School in Chico, California.

Granted, former general manager Ted Thompson hit several home runs when using second-round picks on receivers over that stretch, including Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Davante Adams.

With such a heralded class of receivers and such a glaring need at the position for the Packers, it seemed like a foregone conclusion they’d use an early-round pick at the position. As the draft moved into the late first round, Gutekunst swapped first-round picks and sent a fourth-round pick to Miami to move up four spots to the No. 26 slot.

Would he take a wide receiver? Maybe he moved up to grab LSU inside linebacker Patrick Queen, who was still available and would fill another glaring hole on the roster? As we know, he did neither of those things. Gutekunst instead picked Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, perhaps the most polarizing QB prospect in the draft.