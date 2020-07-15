FRITZ COLUMN: Football season brings biggest decisions of sports quarantine

Wisconsin sports fans had a unique opportunity this year. There was a two-month time frame in which south-central Wisconsin locals needed just two hours to get to three of the best — and most unique — atmospheres in the sporting world.
Now, those August and September opportunities are all but gone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan was pushed back a year; the University of Wisconsin versus Notre Dame football game at Lambeau Field doesn’t fit in the Big Ten’s conference-only guidelines; and the Chicago White Sox versus St. Louis Cardinals baseball game at Field of Dreams may or may not welcome fans — if it isn’t canceled before the Aug. 13 first pitch.
With those high-profile events on top of the regular late-summer slate of football starting while the MLB postseason chase begins, it was setting up to be a special time in Wisconsin. There’s still plenty on the table, as the stakes are only getting higher as fall approaches.
The United States made due with a sports-less spring, but it remains to be seen how America would react without football. Wisconsin is a Green Bay Packers state. It’s a Wisconsin Badgers state. It’s a football state. And the cancellation of any or all of those entities would have a significant impact on the state — and two of its biggest cities.
Wisconsin hasn’t seen that level of impact since COVID-19 began to shut down the sports world in March. The loss of the NBA, NHL and MLB this spring typically meant fans had to find something else to watch at night. Football, which owns three days of the week, is on a different level.
The loss of NCAA football would be drastic because of how personal it is. College football is tuning in every Saturday morning for College Gameday, tailgates, traditions, rivalries, marching bands and just having something on the schedule every Saturday.
If that pageantry and audience is taken away, it’ll have a drastic economic impact on college towns like Madison, where businesses on Regent Street rely on the flock of fans coming through their doors every fall. They aren’t alone, as anyone who’s been to Madison knows that a football Saturday completely takes over the city.
Forbes found that the University of Wisconsin was the 23rd-most valuable football program in the nation in 2019, bringing in a three-year average revenue of $86 million and average profit of $48 million. Texas A&M and Texas led the nation with a $147 million three-year average revenue. A recent Forbes study also found that a completely canceled football season would cause the top revenue-producing programs a total loss of about $250 million in 2020 — about 30% of which comes from ticket sales. That number drops to about $140 million for areas with programs earning about $80 million per year.
The impact on universities is already underway, as athletic departments have started to drastically cut budgets and drop sports. That trend will continue to pick up without the cash cow that is college football — even if it is just postponed until spring.
Wisconsin is rare in that essentially has a college atmosphere at the professional level. Everything that would happen in Madison with a canceled college football season would happen in Green Bay if the NFL cancels.
The Big Ten Conference’s cancellation of non-conference competition has already taken away the Southern Illinois and Appalachian State football games in Camp Randall and the Notre Dame game in Lambeau Field. With the Packers announcing that no fans will be allowed in the preseason, that leaves a maximum of eight regular-season games fans can attend this season. Four Camp Randall games remain on the Badgers’ schedule.
While the economic implications could be severe, the past four months have demonstrated that the brain works in a weird way with cancellations. Twitter sources and breaking news allows the general population to get so far ahead that the disappointment seems to run its course by the time the event was scheduled to happen.
The sports world lamented the loss of the NCAA tournament, NBA, MLB and NHL schedules, but once they were gone, they kind of fell out of mind. Sure, there were virtual NCAA tournaments, horse tournaments and viral challenges, but entertainment didn’t halt when the cyclical sporting calendar was thrown out of whack. Live sports were replaced with old games, documentaries, streaming services and even new hobbies.
Furthermore, we were able to put sports to bed when they were ripped away unexpectedly. At this point, we’ve had four months to get used to the new normal.
However, football is a different beast. The most important sports decisions of the pandemic will be made in the next few weeks, as a complete loss of football would throw off the way of life in a number of cities across the United States.
