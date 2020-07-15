FRITZ COLUMN: Football season brings biggest decisions of sports quarantine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin sports fans had a unique opportunity this year. There was a two-month time frame in which south-central Wisconsin locals needed just two hours to get to three of the best — and most unique — atmospheres in the sporting world.

Now, those August and September opportunities are all but gone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Sheboygan was pushed back a year; the University of Wisconsin versus Notre Dame football game at Lambeau Field doesn’t fit in the Big Ten’s conference-only guidelines; and the Chicago White Sox versus St. Louis Cardinals baseball game at Field of Dreams may or may not welcome fans — if it isn’t canceled before the Aug. 13 first pitch.

With those high-profile events on top of the regular late-summer slate of football starting while the MLB postseason chase begins, it was setting up to be a special time in Wisconsin. There’s still plenty on the table, as the stakes are only getting higher as fall approaches.

The United States made due with a sports-less spring, but it remains to be seen how America would react without football. Wisconsin is a Green Bay Packers state. It’s a Wisconsin Badgers state. It’s a football state. And the cancellation of any or all of those entities would have a significant impact on the state — and two of its biggest cities.